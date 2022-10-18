Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
fox5atlanta.com
Pumpkin patches in north Georgia: Directions, hours, farms to visit
ATLANTA - The weather is cool and crisp. Autumn has officially arrived in Georgia. For some metro Atlanta residents, that means it's time to pick out a pumpkin to carve into a Jack-O-Lantern, or maybe take a hay ride or brave a haunted corn maze. Here are some pumpkin patches...
WXIA 11 Alive
One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
travel2next.com
Glamping In Georgia
Georgia is the epicentre of the USA’s glamping scene on the East Coast, with amazing glamping sites featured on TV shows, in prominent magazines, and frequented by celebrities and their families. The state’s impressive natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant travel hub, Atlanta, make glamping in Georgia the stuff of dreams.
fox5atlanta.com
Report: Georgia named one of the 10 'spookiest' states
ATLANTA - If you're looking for somewhere spooky to go for Halloween, you won't have to go far if you live in Georgia. Security company Vivint says they've determined the Peach State is the ninth most haunted state in the nation. The company examined a number of variables including reported...
‘Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes’: Residents of Georgia trailer park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has been a resident for over a […]
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
lpgasmagazine.com
Georgia’s Cherokee County rolls out propane buses
Cherokee County, near Atlanta, now has the first propane-powered public transit buses in the state of Georgia, according to local officials. In February, the Cherokee Area Transportation Service purchased three propane-powered buses from Coach and Equipment Bus Sales. The new models will replace gasoline buses in the fleet for a program that provides bus routes to individuals needing transportation assistance.
Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card
ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Firearms Deer Season Opens Saturday, Remember “ACTT”: Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules
The opening day of deer firearms season is highly anticipated by Georgia hunters. That wait is almost over, because the statewide deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 22 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last season, the buck harvest dipped a...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler
The case of a missing toddler in Georgia is now leading authorities to meticulously search a landfill as teams hope to locate the remains of Quinton Simon, who has been missing since the beginning of October. NBC News’ Cori Coffin reports. Oct. 19, 2022.
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
No, the CDC's vaccine recommendations do not change school requirements in Georgia
ATLANTA — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting this week sparked social media confusion. A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend Covid-19 vaccines as part of regular immunization schedules for kids and adults. Prior to that meeting, claims online suggested the vaccine would be required to attend school.
Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills
ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
