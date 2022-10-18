ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
GEORGIA STATE
travel2next.com

Glamping In Georgia

Georgia is the epicentre of the USA’s glamping scene on the East Coast, with amazing glamping sites featured on TV shows, in prominent magazines, and frequented by celebrities and their families. The state’s impressive natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant travel hub, Atlanta, make glamping in Georgia the stuff of dreams.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia named one of the 10 'spookiest' states

ATLANTA - If you're looking for somewhere spooky to go for Halloween, you won't have to go far if you live in Georgia. Security company Vivint says they've determined the Peach State is the ninth most haunted state in the nation. The company examined a number of variables including reported...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
OPELIKA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Georgia’s Cherokee County rolls out propane buses

Cherokee County, near Atlanta, now has the first propane-powered public transit buses in the state of Georgia, according to local officials. In February, the Cherokee Area Transportation Service purchased three propane-powered buses from Coach and Equipment Bus Sales. The new models will replace gasoline buses in the fleet for a program that provides bus routes to individuals needing transportation assistance.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card

ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia

Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills

ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
GEORGIA STATE
