Red Wing Republican Eagle
Curtiss V. Johnson
Curtiss V. Johnson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died October 15, 2022, at age 88. A resident of Bloomington, he taught mathematics at Edina High School for 37 years before retiring to found the C & F Orchard on his family’s farm in Vasa Township. He loved his lifelong Vasa-area friends, his Minneapolis Choralaires and Normandale choir families, his Crossways International community, his colleagues, and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, and is survived by daughter Stephanie (David Norland); son Christopher (Kate); grandchildren Asher, Grace, and Zoe; and many other dear relatives and friends. Blessed be the memory of Curtiss. Memorials preferred to Normandale Lutheran Church. Service 11 AM, Friday, Oct. 28, at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd, Edina, MN. Visitation one hour before the service at the church and 4-7 PM Thursday, Oct. 27, at Washburn-McReavy, Edina Chapel, W. 50th St. & Hwy. 100.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin
The funeral service for Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin, 87, of Cannon Falls, MN, will be 10:30am, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. James died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Goodhue farmers caravan to state fairgrounds
“We are in a precarious situation on our side of the county,” Bev Jacobsen of Cherry Grove Township told the Goodhue County Board at its Oct. 21 meeting. Jacobsen and other representatives from Cherry Grove and Kenyon townships presented the board with a petition to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet in their area. The petition was prompted by the concentration and growth of new and existing feedlots in the area. “We’re concerned about the water and air quality; we’re thinking ahead to the next generation.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meet the Red Wing School Board candidates
Nine people are running for three open seats on the Red Wing School Board. We sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Two – Benjamin Winter and Jason Ramstad – chose not to respond. Following are the answers the remaining candidates provided. Kayla Anderson. Address: 2618 Goldfinch Lane.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
HBC customers experiencing outage
Customers across southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Hastings and Cannon Falls are experiencing a service outage through HBC. HBC recently gave an update on their Facebook page. The update stated, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Chamber hosts manufacturing luncheon
Red Wing is filled with companies who specialize in different forms of manufacturing. Some of the businesses are among the largest drivers in the local economy. During the month of October, the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the companies in the area and celebrating what they do for the community.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Books in the Barn: Sun Yung Shin shares 'The Wet Hex'
The Anderson Center will present Minnesota writer Sun Yung Shin in the Tower View Barn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, for a public reading as part of the Books in the Barn series. General Admission tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for Anderson Center members and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Lake City girls win HVL cross country championship, boys in second
Lake City kept up its dominant season in girls cross country with a first place finish in the Hiawatha Valley League championship meet in Goodhue on Tuesday. Three of the Tiger girls ran in the top five. Olivia Yotter led the Tigers, running in second place with a PR time...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Updated house with forest for sale in Red Wing
This is a wonderful, private country home is only 10 minutes from downtown Red Wing. Wildlife abounds on this property. Deer, birds and more are frequent visitors. The current owners have completed numerous updates to the property to make it move-in ready. Some updates include a new roof, new AC, hardwood floors, the installation of luxury vinyl tile flooring in lower level, updated appliances new lower level window, fresh paint throughout, a new garden shed for extra storage, a bonus/craft room space in basement and wet-bar ready basement cabinets.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area football: Oct. 19
Lake City fell behind 21-0 at one point to fourth-ranked Lourdes before scoring on a 10-yard completion in the end zone to Keegan Ryan. The Eagles continued a steady pace on offense on their way to a 35-14 win over the Tigers in the regular-season finale. The Tigers scored again...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wildcats get chances, fall short of upset of Chatfield
Goodhue had the makings of another classic scoring drive. A couple of carries up the middle, a toss to the outside, then a 41-yard reception by Adam Poncelet to set up the offense across Chatfield’s 25-yard line. The Wildcats had the ball on the 5-yard line with plenty of...
