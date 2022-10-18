Read full article on original website
WNCY
Timeline Of Bonfire Explosion Becoming Clear
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in...
WNCY
Green Bay Police Take Person-of-Interest into Custody Connected with Shooting Death of Five-Year-Old Girl
BELOIT, WI (WTAQ) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a five-year-old girl this week on the east side of Green Bay. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, was arrested in Beloit Friday and taken into custody by police in Green Bay. Police believe he’s connected to the...
