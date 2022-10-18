ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Rowdies’ championship chase begins Saturday

October 21, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies begin their USL Eastern Conference title defense Saturday night when they host the Miami FC in a division quarterfinal match. The Rowdies (20-7-7) finished the regular season with three straight wins and sit in third place in the east. Miami (15-10-9) is the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, and the Rowdies will welcome back a familiar face for their championship run. Raiko Arozarena, whose brother Randy plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, is returning to Tampa Bay after the team loaned him to the USL League One club Forward Madison FC. Arozarena recorded 36 saves and four shutouts in 16 appearances for Madison. For tickets, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lakewood's Garcia finds love for coaching on the gridiron

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Lakewood High School teacher always wanted to add coaching to her resume but thought it would be on the sidelines not on the gridiron. Melia Garcia was born to teach and born to coach. "The learning never stops," said Garcia. "That's what I dedicated my...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Airline adds Tampa-to-Wilmington flights

October 21, 2022 - Avelo Airlines is launching flights from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware starting Feb. 2. Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, will provide the nonstop connections Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo currently connections from Tampa to Lexington, Kentucky and New Haven.
WILMINGTON, DE
places.travel

Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida

If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty

The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?

Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Reggae Rise Up’s 2023 St. Pete lineup

October 21, 2022 - Popular music festival Reggae Rise Up returns to Vinoy Park on St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront March 16-19, 2023. Organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event Friday. The concert kicks off Thursday, March 16, with 311 and Dispatch headlining and two opening acts. Rebelution and Sublime with Rome close the first full show Friday, March 17. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Koffee headline the Saturday, March 18, lineup. The festival ends with Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads Sunday, March 19. For more information on Reggae Rise Up Florida, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse

October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Canadian startup aims to grow Tampa presence

REES Community, a Canadian tech company that’s developed an online platform for reporting sexual harassment and assault, wants to grow its presence in Tampa. The startup is one of several companies in the Tampa Bay Wave’s annual TechDiversity Accelerator program. “We are in the initial phases for expansion...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy