October 21, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies begin their USL Eastern Conference title defense Saturday night when they host the Miami FC in a division quarterfinal match. The Rowdies (20-7-7) finished the regular season with three straight wins and sit in third place in the east. Miami (15-10-9) is the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, and the Rowdies will welcome back a familiar face for their championship run. Raiko Arozarena, whose brother Randy plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, is returning to Tampa Bay after the team loaned him to the USL League One club Forward Madison FC. Arozarena recorded 36 saves and four shutouts in 16 appearances for Madison. For tickets, visit the website here.

