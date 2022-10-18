Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies’ championship chase begins Saturday
October 21, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies begin their USL Eastern Conference title defense Saturday night when they host the Miami FC in a division quarterfinal match. The Rowdies (20-7-7) finished the regular season with three straight wins and sit in third place in the east. Miami (15-10-9) is the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, and the Rowdies will welcome back a familiar face for their championship run. Raiko Arozarena, whose brother Randy plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, is returning to Tampa Bay after the team loaned him to the USL League One club Forward Madison FC. Arozarena recorded 36 saves and four shutouts in 16 appearances for Madison. For tickets, visit the website here.
fox13news.com
Lakewood's Garcia finds love for coaching on the gridiron
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Lakewood High School teacher always wanted to add coaching to her resume but thought it would be on the sidelines not on the gridiron. Melia Garcia was born to teach and born to coach. "The learning never stops," said Garcia. "That's what I dedicated my...
stpetecatalyst.com
Airline adds Tampa-to-Wilmington flights
October 21, 2022 - Avelo Airlines is launching flights from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware starting Feb. 2. Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, will provide the nonstop connections Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo currently connections from Tampa to Lexington, Kentucky and New Haven.
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
stpetecatalyst.com
Reggae Rise Up’s 2023 St. Pete lineup
October 21, 2022 - Popular music festival Reggae Rise Up returns to Vinoy Park on St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront March 16-19, 2023. Organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event Friday. The concert kicks off Thursday, March 16, with 311 and Dispatch headlining and two opening acts. Rebelution and Sublime with Rome close the first full show Friday, March 17. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Koffee headline the Saturday, March 18, lineup. The festival ends with Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads Sunday, March 19. For more information on Reggae Rise Up Florida, visit the website here.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
stpetecatalyst.com
Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse
October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
stpetecatalyst.com
Canadian startup aims to grow Tampa presence
REES Community, a Canadian tech company that’s developed an online platform for reporting sexual harassment and assault, wants to grow its presence in Tampa. The startup is one of several companies in the Tampa Bay Wave’s annual TechDiversity Accelerator program. “We are in the initial phases for expansion...
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
