watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur
The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations
A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years. The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey
Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
thesandpaper.net
Chowder Champions Revealed at Fest
The chowder festival in Beach Haven Saturday, Oct. 15 celebrated standout shore soups whose tasters on the monthlong “Chowder Trail” voted as their favorites. Announcing those winners plus mingling with music, beer, vendors and friends was the blend of festivities at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. The Grand Champion...
capemayvibe.com
Dining specials in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
New $5 specials menu for dine in only everyday. Full menu Thursday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out This New Arts & Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield, New Jersey offering workshops for the creative type who love to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of...
The One Day That Dogs Are Allowed On Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk
Pets are strictly prohibited from being on the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk 364 days per-year. This Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the one exception to this hard and fast rule. It’s the second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cordially invites...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
localsyr.com
Peppino’s owner wins World Calzone Championship
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being a landmark in Central New York since 1968, Peppino’s Restaurant took their dough to Atlantic City, winning them the first-ever World Calzone Championship. John Vigliotti, the owner of Peppino’s, was who won the competition for his restaurant. His winning entry was the...
tmpresale.com
All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Jan 15th, 2023 – presale password
The All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 presale passcode fans have been asking for is available now! When the All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 presale starts, anyone with the password has a fantastic opportunity to acquire presale tickets in advance of anyone else. Go ahead and treat yourself, your...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
