Atlantic City, NJ

Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur

The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations

A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years. The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.
MEDFORD, NJ
This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey

Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Chowder Champions Revealed at Fest

The chowder festival in Beach Haven Saturday, Oct. 15 celebrated standout shore soups whose tasters on the monthlong “Chowder Trail” voted as their favorites. Announcing those winners plus mingling with music, beer, vendors and friends was the blend of festivities at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. The Grand Champion...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Dining specials in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

New $5 specials menu for dine in only everyday. Full menu Thursday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Peppino’s owner wins World Calzone Championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being a landmark in Central New York since 1968, Peppino’s Restaurant took their dough to Atlantic City, winning them the first-ever World Calzone Championship. John Vigliotti, the owner of Peppino’s, was who won the competition for his restaurant. His winning entry was the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
