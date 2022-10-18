ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
13WMAZ

Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock. Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.
JONES COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy