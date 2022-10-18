Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
Six people arrested for property crimes at ACE, Guitarras and other locations in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after damaging property at various locations in Macon over the course of two days, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were charged after two auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property incidents. The...
41nbc.com
Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out...
41nbc.com
2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock. Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.
wgxa.tv
'I lost $40K': Macon business owners stung by an increase of burglary and theft
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In Macon the homicide numbers aren't the only thing you should worry about. "I lost around $40,000 dollars in inventory," a business owner said. CEO and business owner of Girl Factor, Courtney Waters knows the ping of being burglarized. "They broke the cameras, they busted a hole...
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
41nbc.com
Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
wgxa.tv
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 15-year-old sneaks in thru upstairs window to see 14-year-old; suicide attempt; entering auto and domestic violence reports
Dispute – W. Marable – Male and female subjects were involved in a verbal dispute. Both subjects stated the dispute was verbal only. Neither subject had visible injuries. Subjects left the area together. Welfare Check – Walton Mills Apartments- Female subject was in a friend’s apartment laying on...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
'Something that might continue': Byron police warning businesses after men steal grease from Dairy Queen
The Byron Police Department is looking for two men who were seen emptying a grease trap of the Dairy Queen in Byron on October 7. Kash Momin owns the Dairy Queen in Byron and says two weeks ago, as he was taking orders, he noticed something weird. "I was working...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
wgxa.tv
One man arrested on crack cocaine charges for second time in one year in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After having done time for 17 counts of felony use of a communication facility to buy crack cocaine earlier this year, a Monroe County man finds himself back behind bars on more drug charges. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Kendrieth Bowden was arrested...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
wgxa.tv
Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
