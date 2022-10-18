State Ethics Commission Settles With New Mexico Treasurer Eichenberg Over Governmental Conduct Act Violations

Read full article on original website
Governor Fills Two County Commission Vacancies
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday has announced two appointments to county commissions:. Stephanie DuBois to the Otero County Commission; and. Frankie J. Aragon to the Union County Commission. DuBois is a small business owner in Tularosa, where she has lived for 31 years. She holds a...
Governor, Public Education Dept. Announce Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department (PED) announced today a new state investment for the targeted expansion of high-quality tutoring for math, reading and science for students across New Mexico. As part of the Lujan Grisham administration’s ongoing efforts and investments to transform...
DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard And Chevron Dedicate Solar Array On State Trust Land
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard and representatives from Chevron dedicated a new solar array being constructed on state trust land in Eddy County at a tour of the site Wednesday morning. Chevron won the right to lease the 362-acre parcel at a...
DNCU Celebrates International Credit Union Day
SANTA FE — Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) joins more than 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® today, Oct. 20. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”. ICU Day highlights the many...
Battles: New Mexico Fills Over 350 Teacher Positions
We at Western Governors University (WGU) would like to applaud the New Mexico Higher Education Department who provided debt relief for more than 600 more teachers this year. This support was influential in filling close to 350 teaching positions in New Mexico, but there are still vacancies, leaving our students without certified teachers in their classrooms.
Balderas: Hispanic Dreams Are The American Dream
I was raised in rural Wagon Mound, a village of 256, where my family still resides. It is a community that is too often forgotten, and like its state, faces every struggle imaginable, from intergenerational poverty and trauma to substance misuse and lack of educational and economic opportunity. Growing up...
