ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

State Ethics Commission Settles With New Mexico Treasurer Eichenberg Over Governmental Conduct Act Violations

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Governor Fills Two County Commission Vacancies

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday has announced two appointments to county commissions:. Stephanie DuBois to the Otero County Commission; and. Frankie J. Aragon to the Union County Commission. DuBois is a small business owner in Tularosa, where she has lived for 31 years. She holds a...
UNION COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

DNCU Celebrates International Credit Union Day

SANTA FE — Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) joins more than 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® today, Oct. 20. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”. ICU Day highlights the many...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Battles: New Mexico Fills Over 350 Teacher Positions

We at Western Governors University (WGU) would like to applaud the New Mexico Higher Education Department who provided debt relief for more than 600 more teachers this year. This support was influential in filling close to 350 teaching positions in New Mexico, but there are still vacancies, leaving our students without certified teachers in their classrooms.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Balderas: Hispanic Dreams Are The American Dream

I was raised in rural Wagon Mound, a village of 256, where my family still resides. It is a community that is too often forgotten, and like its state, faces every struggle imaginable, from intergenerational poverty and trauma to substance misuse and lack of educational and economic opportunity. Growing up...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy