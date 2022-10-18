ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle

Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

NA Junior Vikings have stellar day against WERC

The North Arlington Jr Vikings Football program took the field Oct. 8 against the WERC Warriors of Wallington/East Rutherford/Carlstadt. The day kicked off at the Mighty Mite level. NA and WERC played a hard fought game. Liam Rivas and Didier Aristizabal both scored touchdowns for North Arlington. This level is more developmental so there is no score posted.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’

NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley hosting Ruck March on Veterans Day

The community is invited to take part in Nutley’s second annual Veterans Day Ruck March Nov. 11, immediately following the annual Veterans Day ceremony. This 5K march, which mimics “true military fashion” as participants carry a 22-pound weighted rucksack or backpack, takes participants through Memorial Park from the WWII Monument to Kingsland Manor and back. As a way to raise awareness for those veterans struggling with mental health, the weight is a symbol of the average of 22 veterans a day who take their own lives.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ

CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
FORT LEE, NJ
theobserver.com

Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart

On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

