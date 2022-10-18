Read full article on original website
theobserver.com
Kearny girls’ soccer beats Bayonne, 2-0, at Red Bull Arena, for 13th-consecutive County championship
The Kearny dynasty continues on. Seniors Gianna Charney and Maci Covello scored a goal apiece as the Kardinals won their 13th consecutive Hudson County title, defeating Bayonne, 2-0, on Friday at Red Bull Arena. Full recap in the Oct. 26 edition of The Observer. Learn more about the writer ...
Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle
Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
theobserver.com
NA Junior Vikings have stellar day against WERC
The North Arlington Jr Vikings Football program took the field Oct. 8 against the WERC Warriors of Wallington/East Rutherford/Carlstadt. The day kicked off at the Mighty Mite level. NA and WERC played a hard fought game. Liam Rivas and Didier Aristizabal both scored touchdowns for North Arlington. This level is more developmental so there is no score posted.
Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’
NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
theobserver.com
Nutley hosting Ruck March on Veterans Day
The community is invited to take part in Nutley’s second annual Veterans Day Ruck March Nov. 11, immediately following the annual Veterans Day ceremony. This 5K march, which mimics “true military fashion” as participants carry a 22-pound weighted rucksack or backpack, takes participants through Memorial Park from the WWII Monument to Kingsland Manor and back. As a way to raise awareness for those veterans struggling with mental health, the weight is a symbol of the average of 22 veterans a day who take their own lives.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ community attacks 9/11 heroes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ tribute by high school football team
“Woke” complaints about a “Blue Lives Matter” flag waved during a high school football team’s 9/11 tribute led the suburban New York City school district to apologize over a month later. The Irvington High School Bulldogs were cheered as they carried the pro-police flag and a...
Hudson Dog Walker Charged With Pound-Plus Of Hidden Cocaine, AK47-Style Rifle, More In Bergen
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task...
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County
The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria
Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey.Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen. By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes. Po…
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
boozyburbs.com
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ
CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
theobserver.com
Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart
On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
