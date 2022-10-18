Read full article on original website
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
Hometown Hero: Lee Aanonsen calls Moose Lodge home, finds calling in volunteering with others
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Growing up in Green Bay, Lee Aanonsen knew in 1967 it was only a matter of time before he got his call to service. Aanonsen was sent over to Vietnam with the 5th Infantry Division, stationed on the DMZ. “It made us grow up fast. I was 21, and I […]
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Dermatology clinic opens on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Residents of Kaukauna and surrounding communities have a new option to get annual skin exams, cancer screenings and treatment for a variety of skin conditions and skin disorders. Forefront Dermatology, a growing dermatology practice owned and operated by physicians has opened its clinic at 2700 Crooks Avenue,...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
Aging magnificently at Eagle Point Senior Living
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point that means aging magnificently. Local 5 Live stopped by to see how the team at Eagle Point has an approach with their residents that focuses on strength, purpose, and belonging and it’s largely driven by the residents themselves.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground
The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Haunted House ‘A Night to Dismember’ tonight and tomorrow from Appleton North High School Theatre
(WFRV) – It’s one of the longest running Halloween attractions in the area, and it’s all put together by a talented group of high school students. Local 5 Live gets an early look at the maze of fright that kicks off tonight. The Appleton North High School Haunted Hause, ‘A Night to Dismember’.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Kaukauna classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not uncommon after high school to lose touch with some of your friends, but thanks to class reunions, perhaps a wedding, or by chance, you see each other again. This week in Small Towns, we visit Kaukauna where two classmates recently re-kindled their friendship...
wearegreenbay.com
‘This is closure for all of us’: Old Glory Honor Flight features Veteran brothers from De Pere
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Old Glory Honor Flight left Appleton this morning for its 59th mission with 95 Veterans on board for their trip to Washington, D.C. Founded in 2009 by a dedicated group of volunteers based in Appleton, the Old Glory Honor Flight is a way to say ‘Thank You’ for our Veterans’ service and sacrifice.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna schools avoid being swept up in wave of swatting calls
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police were well aware of the wave of hoax school shooter calls that spread across the state and nation Thursday. But thankfully, none of those calls were directed at any schools in the Kaukauna Area School District. “We were aware of the calls, but there was...
College students will help City of Oshkosh with election-day poll worker duties
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh has turned to a local college campus to make sure they have enough poll workers on election day. This month, employees in the clerk’s office made a trip to UW-Oshkosh to teach students how to be poll workers. They will put that training to good use on […]
radioplusinfo.com
10-21-22 hope on the block to help fdl’s homeless
The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Hope on the Block cabinet at the Fond du Lac Public Library. Library director Jon Mark Bolthouse says the cabinet provides essential supplies to help an individual get through the night when other agencies have closed for the day and the community’s homeless shelter is full. Supplies available include sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, COVID tests and more. As of September 116 adults and 63 families were identified as homeless in Fond du Lac. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10am Saturday at the north Library entrance on Sheboygan Street.
whby.com
Fond du Lac police get creative in recruitment video
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department takes a creative approach to recruiting. The department made a video that includes multiple references to Kwik Trip, which is located next to the department’s headquarters. The department currently has 13 vacancies, with six of them being...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant
Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
waupacanow.com
Bridge Bar expands
The Bridge Bar is rebuilding its deck that was originally constructed in 1992. It was shifting and had been reinforced a few times over the years but owner Steve Van Lyssel decided it was time for a makeover. The seawall was replaced by locally owned Seawall Solutions. The old deck...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Announces Another Drug Takeback Day
Those with overstocked medicine cabinets are invited to participate in Sheboygan County’s next Prescription Drug Takeback Day next week. The bi-annual event is taking place on October 29th and is sponsored by Healthy Sheboygan County. Residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at Generations in Plymouth, at the Random...
