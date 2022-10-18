ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Dermatology clinic opens on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Residents of Kaukauna and surrounding communities have a new option to get annual skin exams, cancer screenings and treatment for a variety of skin conditions and skin disorders. Forefront Dermatology, a growing dermatology practice owned and operated by physicians has opened its clinic at 2700 Crooks Avenue,...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Aging magnificently at Eagle Point Senior Living

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point that means aging magnificently. Local 5 Live stopped by to see how the team at Eagle Point has an approach with their residents that focuses on strength, purpose, and belonging and it’s largely driven by the residents themselves.
APPLETON, WI
Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground

The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
SMALL TOWNS: Kaukauna classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not uncommon after high school to lose touch with some of your friends, but thanks to class reunions, perhaps a wedding, or by chance, you see each other again. This week in Small Towns, we visit Kaukauna where two classmates recently re-kindled their friendship...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Kaukauna schools avoid being swept up in wave of swatting calls

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police were well aware of the wave of hoax school shooter calls that spread across the state and nation Thursday. But thankfully, none of those calls were directed at any schools in the Kaukauna Area School District. “We were aware of the calls, but there was...
KAUKAUNA, WI
10-21-22 hope on the block to help fdl’s homeless

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Hope on the Block cabinet at the Fond du Lac Public Library. Library director Jon Mark Bolthouse says the cabinet provides essential supplies to help an individual get through the night when other agencies have closed for the day and the community’s homeless shelter is full. Supplies available include sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, COVID tests and more. As of September 116 adults and 63 families were identified as homeless in Fond du Lac. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10am Saturday at the north Library entrance on Sheboygan Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fond du Lac police get creative in recruitment video

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department takes a creative approach to recruiting. The department made a video that includes multiple references to Kwik Trip, which is located next to the department’s headquarters. The department currently has 13 vacancies, with six of them being...
FOND DU LAC, WI
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
RIPON, WI
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant

Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
OSHKOSH, WI
Bridge Bar expands

The Bridge Bar is rebuilding its deck that was originally constructed in 1992. It was shifting and had been reinforced a few times over the years but owner Steve Van Lyssel decided it was time for a makeover. The seawall was replaced by locally owned Seawall Solutions. The old deck...
FREMONT, WI
Sheboygan County Announces Another Drug Takeback Day

Those with overstocked medicine cabinets are invited to participate in Sheboygan County’s next Prescription Drug Takeback Day next week. The bi-annual event is taking place on October 29th and is sponsored by Healthy Sheboygan County. Residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at Generations in Plymouth, at the Random...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

