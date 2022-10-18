Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives headed out to investigate. Four people were arrested, and a large amount of stolen property was recovered.
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park
On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. During the argument, the suspect punched the victim several times. The suspect subsequently fled the area. Suspect Description: Male,...
Long Beach homicide detectives arrest suspect for stabbings that left one dead and multiple injured
On Oct. 17, 2022, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
NBPD Reminds Drivers to Always Stop for School Buses
National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21) has almost ended, but the Newport Police Department reminds drivers to always remember the dangers of passing a stopped school bus. Drivers are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus stop arm is extended and the red lights are...
The Seal Beach Police Department reminds drivers to always stop for school busses during National School Bus Safety Week
This National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21), the Seal Beach Police Department supports efforts throughout the state to keep children and caregivers safe by reminding drivers on the dangers of passing a stopped school bus. Drivers are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus stop-arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing.
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Northgate González Market will open their new large-format supermarket in Santa Ana in November
Northgate González Market will be opening a new large-format supermarket at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana in early November. The company invested more than $25 million in the new store and an adjacent shopping center. The store, combined with another one opening later, will replace two locations that...
Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18
The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
Vivek Babaria Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach as Physician Partner
DISC Sports & Spine Center has welcomed a new physician partner to its talented roster of experts. Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, who will see patients in Newport Beach, is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and fellowship trained in interventional spine care, sports and regenerative medicine. At the core...
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20
The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and of course candy & treats!!!. This is a great, safe event for...
