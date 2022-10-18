ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park

On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. During the argument, the suspect punched the victim several times. The suspect subsequently fled the area. Suspect Description: Male,...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBPD Reminds Drivers to Always Stop for School Buses

National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21) has almost ended, but the Newport Police Department reminds drivers to always remember the dangers of passing a stopped school bus. Drivers are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus stop arm is extended and the red lights are...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Seal Beach Police Department reminds drivers to always stop for school busses during National School Bus Safety Week

This National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21), the Seal Beach Police Department supports efforts throughout the state to keep children and caregivers safe by reminding drivers on the dangers of passing a stopped school bus. Drivers are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus stop-arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store

SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test

The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove

For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20

The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and of course candy & treats!!!. This is a great, safe event for...
SANTA ANA, CA

