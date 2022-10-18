Read full article on original website
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
Long Beach homicide detectives arrest suspect for stabbings that left one dead and multiple injured
On Oct. 17, 2022, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park
On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. During the argument, the suspect punched the victim several times. The suspect subsequently fled the area. Suspect Description: Male,...
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
A woman in a night gown went missing in Santa Ana early this morning
Missing Person Rachel Marie Bennett was last seen on 10/19/2022 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of N Tustin Avenue. She was wearing a pink flower night gown and no shoes. Missing Person: Rachel Marie Bennett (55) Description: Female, 5’08” tall, 200 lbs., blond hair...
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ Gala at Angel Stadium
It was a dream come true for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress, as the organization hosted its annual Gala and Auction, “Field of Dreams,” to a sold-out crowd of over 300 guests at Angel Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels and the Angels Baseball Foundation were...
5 Questions With Concertmaster Dennis Kim
The Pacific Symphony concertmaster has led orchestras in Hong Kong, Seoul, Finland, and Buffalo, N.Y. So he has clout when he says Orange County has some of the best food in the world. The violinist for Trio Barclay and instructor at UC Irvine and Orange County School of the Arts also spends time in L.A. recording studios making movie and TV soundtracks: “Everything you all watch on the big screen and on Netflix,” he says.
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: David Burke
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes. The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make...
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
