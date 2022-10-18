ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit offers free college applications to N.C. students this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Janae Wofford is a senior at Martin L. Nesbitt Academy and an aspiring pharmacist. She interns at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in the Minority Medical Mentoring Program to prepare for pharmacy school. “I’m interested in going into pharmacology research, specifically with a concentration in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina

Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. LakeFest educational festival to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

