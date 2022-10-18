Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit offers free college applications to N.C. students this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Janae Wofford is a senior at Martin L. Nesbitt Academy and an aspiring pharmacist. She interns at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in the Minority Medical Mentoring Program to prepare for pharmacy school. “I’m interested in going into pharmacology research, specifically with a concentration in...
WIS-TV
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
North Carolina saw the country's greatest increase in WIC participation during the pandemic
North Carolina had the country’s greatest increase in participation in the Women, Infants, and Children program during the pandemic, according to a new report by the Food Research & Action Center. Participation in the program, also known as WIC, rose by 21% in North Carolina between February 2020 and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Bank announces 214,000 pounds of food donated at NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Enough food for over 300,000 meals was donated Thursday at the North Carolina State Fair. The donations were part of Hunger Relief Day at the fair, offering free admission in exchange for six cans of food. Organizers say more than 214,000 pounds was raised for...
WRAL
What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?
In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy. But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon. “I […]
WECT
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. LakeFest educational festival to...
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
‘Widely ignored’: Law enforcement in NC are not following protections for drug users, study says
CHARLOTTE — A new study shows law enforcement in North Carolina aren’t following some legal protections provided for drug users by the state’s syringe service programs. The initiative gives clean needles to people who use drugs as a way to prevent disease and encourage treatment. Channel 9′s...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Independent report finds many hospitals in N.C. are not in compliance with price transparency rules
BREVARD, N.C. — A recent report found many hospitals across North Carolina are not listing prices for treatment as they should. The hospital price transparency rule was enacted January 2021 and requires hospitals to provide clear pricing information online in a consumer-friendly format. The nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate examined...
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
sandhillssentinel.com
440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands
SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
Comments / 0