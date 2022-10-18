ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ocmomblog.com

5 of the Best Orange County Bike Trails and Road Cycling Routes

Enjoying a nice bicycle ride during the summer, a calming ride during the winter, or at any point in time is one of the joys of life. Cycling is a fun exercise that reduces stress, however, sometimes it gets boring when you follow the same path repeatedly. Changing trails once in a while keeps the excitement in the activity.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes. The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lbccviking.com

Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate

LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Leaders Approve Billions In Funding For Great Park Development

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Great Park Board of Directors, by way of the Irvine City Council, voted to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in future Great Park development funds. The park’s recently approved framework, adopted in July, will bring many new features, including a $130 million amphitheater and a 75-acre botanical garden.
IRVINE, CA
westsidetoday.com

Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test

The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
citywatchla.com

First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line

After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Belmont Shore Christmas Parade now accepting entry applications

The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade “Christmas at the Movies,” presented by the Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 6pm-9pm. One of the biggest parades of the year in Long Beach and the second largest Christmas parade in the...
LONG BEACH, CA

