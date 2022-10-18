Read full article on original website
Officials approve 69-unit Downtown complex intended to serve large families
The building, called "Queen Beach," will include a mix of studios (10), three-bedroom (24), four-bedroom (12) and five-bedroom apartments (23). The post Officials approve 69-unit Downtown complex intended to serve large families appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18
The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
Traffic Collision Involves Caltrans Vehicle Blocking Closed Lanes on 710 Freeway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Caltrans vehicle in a work zone on the 710 Freeway late Thursday night, Oct. 20, in the city of Long Beach. California Highway Patrol received a call around 11:30 p.m. of a traffic collision on the North 710 Freeway just south of the 91 Freeway.
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
5 of the Best Orange County Bike Trails and Road Cycling Routes
Enjoying a nice bicycle ride during the summer, a calming ride during the winter, or at any point in time is one of the joys of life. Cycling is a fun exercise that reduces stress, however, sometimes it gets boring when you follow the same path repeatedly. Changing trails once in a while keeps the excitement in the activity.
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes. The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate
LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Northgate González Market will open their new large-format supermarket in Santa Ana in November
Northgate González Market will be opening a new large-format supermarket at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana in early November. The company invested more than $25 million in the new store and an adjacent shopping center. The store, combined with another one opening later, will replace two locations that...
Irvine Leaders Approve Billions In Funding For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Great Park Board of Directors, by way of the Irvine City Council, voted to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in future Great Park development funds. The park’s recently approved framework, adopted in July, will bring many new features, including a $130 million amphitheater and a 75-acre botanical garden.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Live fire cooking with Colombian flavors at new Long Beach restaurant
LONG BEACH, Calif. ― A new Long Beach restaurant transports you to Colombia through traditional family recipes with a unique flair. Selva pulls flavors and spices from South America while showcasing live fire cooking. Selva is located at 4137 East Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804.
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line
After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
Belmont Shore Christmas Parade now accepting entry applications
The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade “Christmas at the Movies,” presented by the Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 6pm-9pm. One of the biggest parades of the year in Long Beach and the second largest Christmas parade in the...
