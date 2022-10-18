Read full article on original website
WNCY
Pierce Manufacturing Wins ‘Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin’ Award
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – We have a winner in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The winner of this year’s Coolest Thing competition announced Wednesday by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group is the Volterra electric fire truck made by Appleton based Pierce manufacturing. Their...
WNCY
Timeline Of Bonfire Explosion Becoming Clear
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in...
