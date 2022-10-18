ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

WNCY

Pierce Manufacturing Wins ‘Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin’ Award

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – We have a winner in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The winner of this year’s Coolest Thing competition announced Wednesday by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group is the Volterra electric fire truck made by Appleton based Pierce manufacturing. Their...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Timeline Of Bonfire Explosion Becoming Clear

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

