WKYC

Ohio will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WKYC, on Oct. 20, 2022. On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccination to a list of recommended childhood vaccinations. Despite claims this...
cleveland19.com

University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
wcbe.org

Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays

State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
25newsnow.com

IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
WKYC

WKYC

