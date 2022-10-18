Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
WKYC
Ohio will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WKYC, on Oct. 20, 2022. On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccination to a list of recommended childhood vaccinations. Despite claims this...
CDC wants COVID vaccine added to recommended list for kids — What it means for Ohio
A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of recommended vaccinations for children as young as six months.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What Experts Are Saying About XBB, BQ.1.1
What is XBB and BQ.1.1? Experts are weighing in on new and emerging COVID variants and what they could mean for the pandemic heading into winter months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. XBB, BQ.1.1: List of New COVID Variants Grows. Here's What...
cleveland19.com
University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
'If you are not vaccinated or boosted, now is the time': Ohio Department of Health advises residents to be on alert for COVID-19 ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff hosted...
wcbe.org
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Tough flu season likely; ‘twindemic’ spike with COVID-19 unlikely, health experts say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last two flu seasons have been a breeze. That’s over, health experts are predicting. Expect a tougher flu season this year — one that is closer to a typical flu season ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a peak that comes earlier than the typical February crescendo.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
AZFamily
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variants Emerge, Guideline Changes
Several new COVID variants are emerging, with some rising at rapid rates, but how worried should you be?. Chicago's top doctor addressed the growing number of variants and what they mean heading into colder months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. ‘Pretty Troublesome'...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
New COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise over 10,000 after two weeks of dips; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 20
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for two weeks running, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rebounded this week, from 8,535 last week to 11,097 this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
25newsnow.com
IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
