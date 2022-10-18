Designer Trina Turk Partners With Komar Brands to Launch a Licensed Sleepwear Collection

Those Trina Turk fabrics filled with pops of color and creative designs can now be a part of one’s nighttime routine.

Komar Brands and its BedHead PJs label have a license to produce Trina Turk sleepwear, which debuted this week on various websites and in stores.

“We are thrilled to partner with Trina Turk on a sleepwear capsule that encompasses designer Trina Turk’s iconic aesthetic and BedHead PJs’ signature styles,” said Charlie Komar, president and chief executive of Komar Brands, a sleep-and-intimate apparel design, manufacturing and distribution company based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The allover swirl design.

The sleepwear collection for men and women comes with a bonus. There is one style for pets, a kind of onesie for your furry companion.

“We are doing this under the umbrella of BedHead PJs, which is a brand that has fun prints and is not too serious,” said Turk, who is based in Los Angeles , California. “It is a licensed product, so we are collaborating on the design of the product.”

Trina Turk’s self-named company , which is 27 years old and started out producing womenswear, is also very print driven. It extended several print images to the collaboration from its extensive archive of about 800 designs. “It was a matter of finding the prints we felt made sense for sleepwear,” Turk noted.

The fabrics and silhouettes come from BedHead PJs’ bestselling styles. Key pieces include sleepwear sets, caftans, chemises, pajama pants and boxer shorts. “The styling is based on a classic men’s pajamas with piping edges,” Turk said. “Then we did some caftans and some sort of slipdress styles. The men’s pajamas are under our Mr. Turk brand.”

The collection, manufactured in Sri Lanka, is made of soft fabrics that include jersey and poplin made with organically grown cotton and 100 percent silk charmeuse.

The Trina Turk pet pajama was inspired by BedHead PJs, which already had a bedtime style for pets. “We thought what BedHead was doing with pets was fun,” Turk explained.

Men’s and women’s matching prints.

Women’s sleepwear styles range from XS to XL with prices going from $98 to $248. Men’s sleepwear comes in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $98 to $120. The pet onesies, in sizes XS to XL, sell for $30.

The sleepwear collection is selling on various websites, including the Trina Turk and BedHead PJs websites, in all five Trina Turk locations and in BedHead PJs stores across the country.

Turk said the sleepwear collection will have one drop this year and three drops next year for spring, summer and fall.

Sleepwear is the latest license the Trina Turk brand has added to its collection. Other licenses include swimwear, eyewear, handbags, rugs, home textiles, tableware, gifting and puzzles. The company just signed a new license with the San Diego Hat Company for hats and cold-weather accessories launching next year.

Trina Turk started her company in 1995 with her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, as a women’s clothing collection. It opened its first retail store in Palm Springs, California, in 2002, which is still its top-producing location.

BedHead PJs was also founded in Los Angeles . Designer Renee Claire began her company in 1998, making sleepwear using organically grown cotton certified as meeting the Global Organic Textile Standard.

Five years ago, Komar acquired BedHead PJs, adding to its vast stable of brands.