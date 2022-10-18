ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Designer Trina Turk Partners With Komar Brands to Launch a Licensed Sleepwear Collection

By Deborah Belgum
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4dgP_0idt6GQY00

Those Trina Turk fabrics filled with pops of color and creative designs can now be a part of one’s nighttime routine.

Komar Brands and its BedHead PJs label have a license to produce Trina Turk sleepwear, which debuted this week on various websites and in stores.

More from WWD

“We are thrilled to partner with Trina Turk on a sleepwear capsule that encompasses designer Trina Turk’s iconic aesthetic and BedHead PJs’ signature styles,” said Charlie Komar, president and chief executive of Komar Brands, a sleep-and-intimate apparel design, manufacturing and distribution company based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhDeM_0idt6GQY00
The allover swirl design.

The sleepwear collection for men and women comes with a bonus. There is one style for pets, a kind of onesie for your furry companion.

“We are doing this under the umbrella of BedHead PJs, which is a brand that has fun prints and is not too serious,” said Turk, who is based in Los Angeles , California. “It is a licensed product, so we are collaborating on the design of the product.”

Trina Turk’s self-named company , which is 27 years old and started out producing womenswear, is also very print driven. It extended several print images to the collaboration from its extensive archive of about 800 designs. “It was a matter of finding the prints we felt made sense for sleepwear,” Turk noted.

The fabrics and silhouettes come from BedHead PJs’ bestselling styles. Key pieces include sleepwear sets, caftans, chemises, pajama pants and boxer shorts. “The styling is based on a classic men’s pajamas with piping edges,” Turk said. “Then we did some caftans and some sort of slipdress styles. The men’s pajamas are under our Mr. Turk brand.”

The collection, manufactured in Sri Lanka, is made of soft fabrics that include jersey and poplin made with organically grown cotton and 100 percent silk charmeuse.

The Trina Turk pet pajama was inspired by BedHead PJs, which already had a bedtime style for pets. “We thought what BedHead was doing with pets was fun,” Turk explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Kt4V_0idt6GQY00
Men’s and women’s matching prints.

Women’s sleepwear styles range from XS to XL with prices going from $98 to $248. Men’s sleepwear comes in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $98 to $120. The pet onesies, in sizes XS to XL, sell for $30.

The sleepwear collection is selling on various websites, including the Trina Turk and BedHead PJs websites, in all five Trina Turk locations and in BedHead PJs stores across the country.

Turk said the sleepwear collection will have one drop this year and three drops next year for spring, summer and fall.

Sleepwear is the latest license the Trina Turk brand has added to its collection. Other licenses include swimwear, eyewear, handbags, rugs, home textiles, tableware, gifting and puzzles. The company just signed a new license with the San Diego Hat Company for hats and cold-weather accessories launching next year.

Trina Turk started her company in 1995 with her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, as a women’s clothing collection. It opened its first retail store in Palm Springs, California, in 2002, which is still its top-producing location.

BedHead PJs was also founded in Los Angeles . Designer Renee Claire began her company in 1998, making sleepwear using organically grown cotton certified as meeting the Global Organic Textile Standard.

Five years ago, Komar acquired BedHead PJs, adding to its vast stable of brands.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Repossi Designs Limited-Edition Ring for Cheval Blanc Hotels

As global tourism continues to ramp up, Repossi and Cheval Blanc have linked on a limited-edition design that celebrates Cheval Blanc’s signature color to be sold in luxury gift shops. Cheval Blanc, part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hotel management division, has five locations across the world — including Paris, St. Barths, St. Tropez, Randheli and Courchevel.More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping Jewels Repossi creative director Gaia Repossi reinterpreted the maison’s Berbere ring, with its trademark stacked bands, to reflect Cheval Blanc’s sophisticated, global mentality. For the collaboration, Repossi...
WWD

Hugo Boss Designs in Another Dimension

Hugo Boss, the Metzingen, Germany-based fashion lifestyle brand, is utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications to drive design innovation and support workflows. Software giant Adobe revealed the collaboration Wednesday at the Adobe MAX 2022 Creativity Conference, being held in Los Angeles.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticMade in Germany The 3D tools empower fashion teams to design apparel, accessories and footwear with “hyper-realistic models and experiment with different fabrics and colors,” Adobe indicated in its announcement. “It provides designers greater creative freedom and convenience during the ideation stages, with a new canvas to...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Allison Statter and Sherry Jhawar of Blended Strategy Group Release First Brand, Nez

Sherry Jhawar and Allison Statter, cofounders of Blended Strategy Group, have launched their first brand: Nez. The duo, who run the Los Angeles, California-based creative marketing and communication agency, have worked together for years in entertainment and influencer marketing, advising and building celebrity- and founder-backed brands. Nez is their first owned and operated brand within Blended Strategy Group’s venture arm, Blended Venture Group.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene Jhawar, a Harvard Business School graduate, is one of the founding players behind Eos lip balm. She and Statter (longtime talent manager and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Italian Sustainable Label Flavialarocca Launches E-Commerce

NEW REACH: Flavialarocca, the Italian sustainable womenswear brand, has launched an e-commerce site that also aims to inform customers about its practices and manufacturing. The website will offer only made-to-order pieces to highlight the brand’s sustainable objectives and and reduce waste. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionMade in Germany All garments are dyed in collaboration with Phillacolor, a sustainable textile company that uses natural colors and the cold dyeing method to produce its fabrics. Online customers will also be able to find the “re-dyeing” service, which revives garments that have faded...
WWD

Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDRivini by Rita Vinieris Bridal Fall 2023Romona Keveza Bridal Fall 2023Rami Al Ali Bridal Fall...
WWD

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Inside Dr. Martens and Slam Jam’s First Collaboration

For their first collaboration, Dr. Martens and cult streetwear retailer Slam Jam explored the intersection between functional workwear and its adoption by electronic music subcultures. The two parties teamed up to rework the British shoemaker’s 1461 leather style with influences from construction workers’ uniforms, such as custom molded vamps and sidewalls nodding to protective footwear as well as reflective detailing winking to high-vis jackets. Sidewall eyelets, screw-off aglets, a black-on-black heel loop and Dr. Martens’ trademark yellow stitching complete the style, which is also embossed with Slam Jam’s (Un)corporate Uniforms branding.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi...
WWD

Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air

CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears Teams With Sky High Farm Workwear on Capsule

Tremaine Emory is looking to his upbringing for his latest fashion collection. Emory, the founder of sportswear label Denim Tears and the creative director of Supreme, is teaming up with utilitarian-inspired fashion brand Sky High Farm Workwear for a capsule collection for the fall season that’s inspired by the foods the designer grew up eating in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, such as okra, collard greens, black-eyed peas and watermelon. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Through his Denim Tears brand, the designer...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gmoney Is Dropping a Surprise for His Fashion NFT Holders

The crypto futurist is releasing a wave of vouchers for Iteration 01 NFT owners today, he tells WWD. Here’s the breakdown and what it means for fashion. The closest thing the crypto world has to a crystal ball is an NFT collector, entrepreneur and futurist known simply as Gmoney. No one knows his real name or face, only the CryptoPunks avatar he famously bought for roughly $170,000 last year. But investors, gamers, blockchain enthusiasts and a growing segment of fashion technologists know the former finance pro-turned-Adidas collaborator who foresaw crypto as a cultural revolution.
WWD

Sharp Slowdown in Holiday Spending Seen

What a difference a year makes. Customer Growth Partners, a leading retail research and consulting firm, foresees a 5.8 percent year-over-year increase in U.S. holiday sales for the November to December shopping season, to $912 billion, up from $862 billion last year. More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts CGP reported that the dollar figure represents a record, but added that the 5.8 percent growth is just slightly above the 10-year compound annual growth rate of 5 percent and represents “a sharp slowdown from...
WWD

Luxury Brands Flock to Inaugural Edition of Art Basel Fair in Paris

PARIS — Leading luxury brands took advantage of the inaugural edition of Paris+ by Art Basel to stage citywide events that had the French capital buzzing even before the art fair’s official opening to the public on Thursday. Within minutes of the preview opening on Wednesday morning, the Grand Palais Éphémère temporary structure, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, was thrumming with visitors ready to whip out their credit cards. At the Louis Vuitton stand, staffers had to explain that the objects on display were not for sale.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200...
WWD

A ‘Gallery Walk’ Along Madison Avenue

Artists and art galleries get center stage on Madison Avenue this Saturday for the annual “Madison Avenue Fall Gallery Walk.” More than 50 galleries from 57th to 86th Streets along Madison Avenue and on streets just adjacent to the avenue, will open their doors for curator tours and talks about their current exhibitions, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Inside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum It’s among the many events during the year staged by the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District to draw extra shopper traffic to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Neutral in Emilia Wickstead Dress for Copper Fit Collection Launch

Gwyneth Paltrow attended an event for her Copper Fit collaboration on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, showcasing a beige dress and black heels. Paltrow wore a sleeveless wide collar beige dress from Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2023 collection. She coordinated the look with a pair of black mules from Malone Souliers and accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, including a necklace and bracelets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Chanel brought the sun, the moon and a whole lot of stars out in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The brand staged a full on experience at the Lot Studios to celebrate the new celestial high jewelry inspired by Coco Chanel’s groundbreaking 1932 “Bijoux de Diamants” collection.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene Indeed, it was like walking into outer space entering the dark rooms, designed to mimic Chanel’s apartment with Paris street signs, hopscotch game, bistro tables and photos of Coco hovering over cases full of sparkling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement. Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings. The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view. Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy