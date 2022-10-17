WATCH LIVE - SCOREBOARD DEDICATION | WATCH LIVE - MEET. ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - The Henderson State men's and women's swimming and diving programs will finish their home stand in 2022 with the Battle of the Ravine inside the Wells Natatorium Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. as a part of Homecoming Weekend. Dedication of the Coak Matthews scoreboard will also take place prior to the meet at 5:45 p.m. The dedication can be viewed HERE.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO