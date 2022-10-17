Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Bohnert Wins Flight 4 GAC Individual Championship
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - True freshman Jenna Kate Bohnert, in just her second collegiate event, won the Flight 4 Championship at the GAC Individual Championships in Russellville Saturday afternoon. Bohnert defeated Southern Arkansas' Annika Berrendorf 6-3, 7-5 after Berrendorf had won each of her first two matches in straight sets. Bohnert,...
hsusports.com
Reddies Pull Away From Tech Late for 35-19 Victory
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - After heading into the locker room ahead 21-13, Henderson State held Arkansas Tech to six second half points as the Reddies left Homecoming weekend with its sixth win of the season, 35-19. The victory secures HSU's third consecutive winning season and its tenth since the formation of the GAC in 2011.
hsusports.com
Matthews Scoreboard Dedication Set for Friday Evening
WATCH LIVE - SCOREBOARD DEDICATION | WATCH LIVE - MEET. ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - The Henderson State men's and women's swimming and diving programs will finish their home stand in 2022 with the Battle of the Ravine inside the Wells Natatorium Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. as a part of Homecoming Weekend. Dedication of the Coak Matthews scoreboard will also take place prior to the meet at 5:45 p.m. The dedication can be viewed HERE.
