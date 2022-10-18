Midtown plans hit planning commission, SFPS objects. The City of Santa Fe Planning Commission tonight will hear and consider a slew of requests related to land-use on the Midtown redevelopment project. The proposals include a general plan amendment from institutional to transitional mixed-use for the 64-acre Midtown site; master-plan approval; rezoning from residential to planned unit-development; and rezoning from residential to general commercial for 24-acre adjacent parcels. Materials for tonight’s meeting include a letter to the Planning Commission from Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez expressing concerns about the city’s plans, noting that “within the greater boundaries of the midtown area, SFPS owns three separate properties,” each of which would be impacted by the application before the planning commission. “SFPS has not been consulted and has not agreed to any changes, either now or in the future, with respect to its land,” Chavez’s letter states. “It is in the best interest of the City to pause going forward with the adoption of the Midtown Master Plan until the City has negotiated in good faith and transparency and come to an agreement with SFPS regarding how the proposed development of the Midtown area will affect SFPS properties.” (View a map series here).

