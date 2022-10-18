Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Stradling Ruffles Feathers With Remark At Chamber Forum
Los Alamos County Council candidate Gary Stradling waits his turn to speak at this morning’s Council Candidate Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at UNM-LA. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. During the Los Alamos Chamber Breakfast Forum for County Council Candidates this morning,...
ladailypost.com
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
ladailypost.com
Area Law Enforcement Raise $1,200 At Tip A Cop Event
Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris waits tables with Special Olympic Athlete Andreanda Lopez Thursday evening during the Tip A Cop charitable event at Chili’s in Española. Officers raised about $1,200 in tips for Special Olympics New Mexico. To donate, visit https://sonm.org/. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Winners Of Its Most Prestigious Medals
Sara Del Valle and Catherine Snelson/Photos Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the winners of three special medals that acknowledge their exceptional commitment and achievement. The Global Security, Operations and Community Relations medals reflect the broad scope of work done across the institution and align with the Laboratory’s philosophy of simultaneous excellence.
ladailypost.com
DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
ladailypost.com
Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1
Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From LASCU Celebrating ICU Day 2022
Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (LASCU) staff, guests and community members gather to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® Thursday in the park area at 1010 Central Ave. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is ‘Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union’. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPS Voices Concerns as Planning Commission Hears Midtown Plans
Midtown plans hit planning commission, SFPS objects. The City of Santa Fe Planning Commission tonight will hear and consider a slew of requests related to land-use on the Midtown redevelopment project. The proposals include a general plan amendment from institutional to transitional mixed-use for the 64-acre Midtown site; master-plan approval; rezoning from residential to planned unit-development; and rezoning from residential to general commercial for 24-acre adjacent parcels. Materials for tonight’s meeting include a letter to the Planning Commission from Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez expressing concerns about the city’s plans, noting that “within the greater boundaries of the midtown area, SFPS owns three separate properties,” each of which would be impacted by the application before the planning commission. “SFPS has not been consulted and has not agreed to any changes, either now or in the future, with respect to its land,” Chavez’s letter states. “It is in the best interest of the City to pause going forward with the adoption of the Midtown Master Plan until the City has negotiated in good faith and transparency and come to an agreement with SFPS regarding how the proposed development of the Midtown area will affect SFPS properties.” (View a map series here).
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To Tony Beretta
This is a response to Tony Beretta (link) who didn’t want the people who cleaned his house to be his neighbors. I suspect that they wouldnt want Mr. Beretta to be their neighbor, either.
ladailypost.com
Revised: October MainStreet Updates
Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) Programs for the coming weeks:. 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos opens to pedestrian-only traffic and businesses and organizations from within and outside the district hand out candy to costumed kids and families. Register by this Thursday, Oct. 20 here.
ladailypost.com
Get Ready For Pumpkin Glow In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos Arts Council Board Member Steven Bublitz hangs out with a friend to promote Pumpkin Glow Monday afternoon at the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Arts Council has been delighting the town with Pumpkin Glow since 2004. Pumpkin...
ladailypost.com
Pumpkin Patch Open – Proceeds Support LAPS Choirs
Canyon Complex through Oct. 31. Proceeds go to support the choirs at Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
ladailypost.com
Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink
A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
ladailypost.com
More Scenes From Harvest Festival At Coop Market
Jane McConnell of Mountain Juniper Clay, LLC participates Saturday in the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung. Yasmin Jackson, left, Jane Hite and friend get into the spirit of Halloween Saturday during the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Native Wencil McClenahan Receives New Mexico State University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award
Every fall, the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Alumni Association presents the university’s most accomplished alumni with its highest honors — the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Young Alumni Service Award. This year, Los Alamos native Wencil McClenahan is among...
ladailypost.com
McKerley: A Golden Opportunity
We are blessed to live in a great community with many opportunities and resources. We also have a number of challenges that require steady, focused and conservative leadership. We are fortunate to have three outstanding, conservative candidates running for County Council. Sharon Dry, Reggie Page and Gary Stradling will provide...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: More Low Income Housing In Los Alamos … Not If This Community Is Smart
I use the term low income housing and not the euphemism affordable housing. All housing is affordable if you have the income commensurate with the cost of the housing. Low income housing is for those who have low income and we have more than enough of this in Los Alamos.
ladailypost.com
County Councilors Host Booth At Farmers Market Oct. 27
Two county councilors will host a booth at the final Thursday Farmers Market of the season 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27. Marketgoers are encouraged to stop by and chat with them about current issues, projects or other topics. Los Alamos County Community Development Department also will be on hand 9-11 a.m....
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Tony Berretta Said It Out Loud … Now We Can Talk About It…
In a way I appreciate Tony Berretta’s anti-housing letter to the editor, as horrifying as it is, because he probably speaks for lots of people who think quietly to themselves, “Poor people are criminals and we don’t want them in this town!” but are too smart to say that out loud.
