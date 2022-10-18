ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Comments / 17

Alta King
2d ago

why was that person even allowed out on bond? with such a violent history, you'd think the system would have kept him, kept him locked up with all that mess. the system failed again. smh

just me
2d ago

so in April 2019 he gets out after 12 years as a violent offender by October 2019 he's arrested for attempted murder and a felon in possession of a firearm and some judge saw fit to give him a bond?

Ron Harris
2d ago

SMDH! Must be when u get a law degree, all common sense goes out of your brain. What sane person would release a violent felon back on the street to kill again? SMDH!

