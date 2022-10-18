Read full article on original website
Alta King
2d ago
why was that person even allowed out on bond? with such a violent history, you'd think the system would have kept him, kept him locked up with all that mess. the system failed again. smh
Reply(3)
25
just me
2d ago
so in April 2019 he gets out after 12 years as a violent offender by October 2019 he's arrested for attempted murder and a felon in possession of a firearm and some judge saw fit to give him a bond?
Reply(2)
13
Ron Harris
2d ago
SMDH! Must be when u get a law degree, all common sense goes out of your brain. What sane person would release a violent felon back on the street to kill again? SMDH!
Reply
10
Related
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7 million people
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his detectives recently seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl. That amounts to enough of the drug to kill 2.7 million people. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said two kilos of the fentanyl were concealed...
tampabeacon.com
Juvenile held in shooting
Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
St. Pete woman waited days to take baby with fractured arm to hospital: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on a child neglect charge after police say she waited days to take an injured baby to the hospital
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
Man found dead in Clearwater with blunt force trauma, police say
Police are investigating a homicide on Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach Friday morning.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Florida Man From Bradenton Arrested In DeSoto County With Stolen Truck Out Of Fort Lauderdale
This Florida man gets around and unfortunately was scooting around the state in a stolen truck. Michael Schrader, 44 of Bradenton, FL, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle. Deputies in DeSoto County located and recovered a stolen Ford F-150 reported out of
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage girls
fox13news.com
TPD to honor first female officer who took her own life 36 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department plans to honor its female officers with a memorial during Women's History Month. As the head of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Clara Reynolds is used to helping people in crisis. However, she is not used to talking about her trauma. Her...
Three Florida Teens Arrested After Violent Burglary, Battering And Shooting At Victims
Three teens in Florida have been arrested after a burglary turned extremely violent and ended with the suspects battering deputies. On October 10th, 2022, deputies responded to a home in area of Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard in Lehigh Acres in reference to a burglary
wuft.org
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Tarpon Springs Man Arrested After Choking Girlfriend, Preventing Her From Dialing 911
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A former Royal Palm Beach man with serial offenses has been charged on three counts after a physical altercation with his live-in girlfriend. On October 16, Tarpon Springs Police arrested Maurice Alexander Lucas, 33, for “Domestic Battery with Strangulation,” “Tampering with
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 17