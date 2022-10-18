Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner gives grant to increase job training and transportation for people with disabilities
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought forward an item to allocate $15,000 from his Third District Discretionary funds to the Best Buddies California Orange County Chapter, in recognition of National Employment Disabilities Month. Part of the grant will establish the first Pre-Employment Transition Program in Orange County. The item passed unanimously at the Board of Supervisors.
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes. The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make...
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
localocnews.com
City to Look Beyond BB&K, Seek Proposals for Legal Services
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
L.A.-based Design-Build Firm LETTER FOUR Partners with CRISPx for Rebranding
LA Architecture and Construction firm unveils new look and messaging. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Design-Build firm LETTER FOUR has collaborated with brand innovation agency CRISPx to revamp their branding and deliver a marketing experience that’s perfectly attuned to client needs. Timed in anticipation of LETTER FOUR’s 12-year anniversary, this extensive project has included an overhaul of the firm’s website, as well as content production geared toward informing clients about the Design-Build process and sharing the team’s expertise.
localocnews.com
Vivek Babaria Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach as Physician Partner
DISC Sports & Spine Center has welcomed a new physician partner to its talented roster of experts. Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, who will see patients in Newport Beach, is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and fellowship trained in interventional spine care, sports and regenerative medicine. At the core...
localocnews.com
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test on Oct. 20
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of...
localocnews.com
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
localocnews.com
Northgate González Market will open their new large-format supermarket in Santa Ana in November
Northgate González Market will be opening a new large-format supermarket at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana in early November. The company invested more than $25 million in the new store and an adjacent shopping center. The store, combined with another one opening later, will replace two locations that...
localocnews.com
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
localocnews.com
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
localocnews.com
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
localocnews.com
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: David Burke
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
localocnews.com
CDM Middle and High School 60 Year Anniversary Jubilee and Concert October 22
Calling all Newport Beach Community Supporters and Alumni of Corona Del Mar Middle & High Schools!. CdM Middle and High Schools are celebrating their 60th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a community Open House and Concert. The Open House takes place at the CdM Campus from 11 a.m. to...
localocnews.com
Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ Gala at Angel Stadium
It was a dream come true for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress, as the organization hosted its annual Gala and Auction, “Field of Dreams,” to a sold-out crowd of over 300 guests at Angel Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels and the Angels Baseball Foundation were...
localocnews.com
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
localocnews.com
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
localocnews.com
Belmont Shore Christmas Parade now accepting entry applications
The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade “Christmas at the Movies,” presented by the Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 6pm-9pm. One of the biggest parades of the year in Long Beach and the second largest Christmas parade in the...
localocnews.com
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20
The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and of course candy & treats!!!. This is a great, safe event for...
Comments / 0