Eleven former Surry-Yadkin Works interns are now working as Teacher Preparation Apprentices after signing employment agreements with local school systems. Program Director Crystal Folger-Hawks said, “Apprenticeships combine on-the-job and classroom training and help our students to get a foot in the door to the labor market while also increasing access to higher education. This program is also helping meet our local employers’ needs for a workforce with applied, technical, and problem-solving skills. We are so proud that we can be an avenue to offer this opportunity to students and businesses in Surry and Yadkin counties.”

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO