Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Saudis plot energy cooperation with China amid tensions with Biden
Saudi Arabia's energy minister held on Friday a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss cooperation in the global oil market and on nuclear energy, the Saudi state news agency said. Why it matters: The meeting comes amid a deep crisis between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the...
Scoop: Saudis pressed Arab nations to publicly support OPEC+ cut
Saudi Arabia privately pressed several Arab countries to issue statements supporting the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, according to a former U.S. official and an Arab official. Why it matters: The goal of the Saudi push was likely to avoid being isolated by the U.S. and show that...
Scoop: Ukraine officially asks Israel for Iron Dome, other defense systems
The Ukrainian government sent Israel on Tuesday an official request for air defense systems that will allow it to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and Iranian attack drones used by Russia in Ukraine, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios. Driving the news: The letter says Russia...
Xi pushes to accelerate China's scientific "self-reliance"
Science was front and center in Chinese President Xi Jinping's address to the Communist Party Congress on Sunday, reiterating the country's aspirations and potential paths to becoming a global science and tech powerhouse. The big picture: "Science and tech is the most important aspect of China’s overall desire to be...
Russian attacks on Ukrainian utilities prompt energy rationing
Russia's recent escalation of attacks targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure has caused rolling blackouts throughout the country and prompted Ukrainian officials to urge citizens to cut back on electricity use. Why it matters: The attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure threaten to leave many Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat as winter...
Germany's Scholz confirms visit to China next month
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Friday that he will visit China with a business delegation next month. He will be the first G7 leader to travel there since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: As President Xi Jinping moves to secure a third term in office, Scholz's...
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an apparent Ukrainian advance. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and an alleged threat of shelling and “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
5 charged with obtaining military technology for sanctioned Russian companies
Five Russian nationals and two oil traders were charged Wednesday over an alleged money laundering and global sanctions evasion scheme, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Driving the news: A 12-count indictment was unsealed in a New York federal court, accusing the defendants of obtaining military technology from U.S. companies,...
Liz Truss just became the U.K.’s shortest-tenured PM
Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' sudden resignation on Thursday after a mere 45 days in office makes her the country's shortest-serving prime minister by far, and puts her into rarified company of leaders who failed to stand the test of time. Between the lines: In the past 100 years,...
Boris Johnson Hurries Back to U.K. Ahead of Nominations for New PM
Boris Johnson arrived in London on Saturday, after cutting short a Caribbean vacation to return to Britain for his party’s selection of the next prime minister. Johnson, who was forced to step down in scandal only months ago, has not said if he plans to seek the Tory leader position that would make him the next PM, replacing Liz Truss, who lasted a disastrous 44 days before resigning. His former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is expected to make a bid for the job and already has the support of 100 members of Parliament.Read it at BBC
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 45 days
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after six disastrous weeks in office, during which her tax plan panicked the markets and her own party turned on her. She'll be the shortest-serving prime minister in history. What she's saying: Truss said she recognized that she could not "deliver...
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
ROME — Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots secured the most votes in Italy's national election last month, was sworn in Saturday as the country's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also…
Women’s World Cup 2023: the complete group-by-group preview
Group A - New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland. Co-hosts New Zealand will be delighted with the draw. With Olympic champions Canada, 2019 World Cup runners up the Netherlands and 2011 World Cup winners Japan all in Pot 2 there was a chance their Pot 1 placement, as a home nation, could mean little. Instead, out came Norway, thumped 8-0 by England in the group stage of the Euros, Switzerland, a team ranked one place ahead of them and debutants the Philippines. Switzerland and Norway will be favourites to progress, but New Zealand have a real chance to move on to the last 16.
Russia-Ukraine war live: major power outages in central and western Ukraine after Russian shelling
Ukrainian officials say energy restrictions have had to be applied in Kyiv and other areas after attacks on power stations
