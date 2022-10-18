Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard Fired After Aston Villa Self-Destruct At Fulham
Gerrard was fired by Villa moments after his side had been thrashed 3-0 by Fulham on Thursday night.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool striker could become fans' favourite at Anfield
Darwin Nunez must have thought it was going to be another one of those days when Lukasz Fabianski tipped his powerful attempt over the bar in the opening 15 minutes at Anfield. West Ham fans responded by taunting Liverpool's big-money signing but by the end of the match, the Kop...
Disgruntled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer market reportedly nonexistent
Professional soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made it very clear over the last year that he no longer wants to
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Formation Change for “Stability”
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke on how the formation changes of late have assisted Liverpool’s return to form. The Reds go to Nottinghamshire this weekend after keeping two straight clean sheets (with one against title challengers Manchester City). Klopp’s side...
Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle. That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here. Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out. Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break. Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below: Read More Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sackingPatrick Vieira hopes Wilfried Zaha continues to feel the love at Crystal PalaceThe answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
BBC
'Fernandes was everywhere and he played fantastically well'
Bruno Fernandes was back to his best against Tottenham according to former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate. Fernandes' goal against Spurs was only his second in all competitions this season. Woodgate was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and told the Football Daily podcast: "There are always...
ESPN
European Super League hires new CEO. Here's what it means
On Wednesday, A22 Sports Management -- the company that launched the European Super League in April 2021 -- appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claimed it would be relaunched within three years. This comes against the backdrop of legal action taken by the three remaining Super League clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus) against UEFA in a case lodged with the European Union's Court of Justice (CJEU).
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
ESPN
Real Madrid breeze past rock-bottom Elche in comfortable 3-0 win
Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leaders also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups. Madrid top the standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona...
It won’t surprise you to learn Weston McKennie scored another header
Whether Weston McKennie is having a good game or a bad game, he will always be a dangerous weapon in the air. So it proved once again on Friday, as the Juventus midfielder scored his side’s second goal against Empoli off a corner kick. With Juve up a goal 10 minutes into the second half, the USMNT midfielder muscled off his defender and rose well to power home a header from the top of the six-yard box. It was the second goal of the season for McKennie, whose first came, unsurprisingly, when he out-jumped a PSG defender to score off a corner kick in the Champions League. McKennie has now scored 12 goals in his Juventus career, half of which have come off his head. The USMNT will be hoping to see the 24-year-old’s scoring form translate to the international stage when they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar next month. Watch McKennie’s goal vs. Empoli WESTON MCKENNIE LOVES A HEADER! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uKVxdHbbvm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2022 RelatedU.S. Soccer won't release USMNT provisional World Cup rosterLeeds winless run hits seven as Jesse Marsch's side falls flat at LeicesterJoe Scally says he 'felt free' during USMNT September camp
PREVIEW-Soccer-Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle of survival
BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The season may only be 10 matchdays young but Hertha Berlin and Sunday's league opponents Schalke 04 are already firmly locked in a battle for survival in the Bundesliga.
