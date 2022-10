We asked an expert on the San Francisco 49ers to tell us more about the team’s identity in 2022 and what to expect in Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers came into this season as potential Super Bowl entrants coming out of the NFC. Six games into the regular season, the Niners have lost their franchise QB for the year in Trey Lance and have lost to subpar teams like the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos. Sitting at 3-3 and with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town, the 49ers have to wonder how things might look if they’re under .500 at midseason.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO