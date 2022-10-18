NYPD: 3 hurt as dogs escape home and attack on Staten Island; residents describe a chaotic scene

Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home
A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.
Mysterious death of man dumped at hospital; stabbing at ferry terminal: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. BEFORE HE RAPED AND KILLED, D.A. SAYS S.I. MAN ATTACKED ANOTHER WOMAN ON HER WAY TO PRAYER GROUP. Emotions ran high last month during the trial...
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
Staten Island man, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing in Brooklyn; fight caught on video
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old New Brighton man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a stabbing in Brooklyn that left a 37-year-old male victim dead more than a month ago. Edwin Pedroza of the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue also faces a criminal possession...
Fire breaksout at a Staten Island e-bike shop, injuring one victim
A Staten Island e-bike shop caught fire early Friday morning, leaving one person seriously injured and causing major damage to the store.
Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops: 1 man critical after fire at bike shop on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition following a fire at a mixed-commercial building that houses a bike shop and an apartment on Hylan Boulevard in Grant City, according to police. About 60 firefighters and 12 units battled the blaze, which was reported at 3:51...
Man, 18, accused of stabbing in vicinity of Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man stands accused in a stabbing where a 19-year-old victim sought help for his injuries inside the St. George Ferry Terminal earlier this week. Prince Khamani of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace was arrested about a half hour after the violent assault...
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
NYPD: Man, woman charged after dogs escape Staten Island home, bite 3 people
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man and woman stand accused of cruelty to animals after multiple dogs escaped from a house and bit at least three people in a frightening episode on Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton. The dog were left unattended in the house prior to their escape,...
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
4 puppies, 6 dogs recovered from Staten Island home after multiple people injured in dog attack
The puppies were newly named Snickerdoodle, S'More, Confetti, and Hot Fudge Sundae and are being cared for ath the Animal Care Centers of NYC.
Man dies at SI hospital after mystery couple drops him off with gunshot wound
The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a Staten Island hospital after having been shot in the chest on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattan
From Guns to Samurai Swords in NYC Subways.Multi Media Solutions TODAY. The suspect was described as wearing all black with a black hat with a Marvel logo on it, according to police.
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Crazed straphanger stabs man who tried to defend girlfriend on NYC subway train
A passenger who was stabbed on a Manhattan train was defending his girlfriend from an irate man who invaded her space, the victim told the Daily News on Thursday. Sammi Tovar, 26, and his partner were on an uptown No. 2 train heading back to their apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx after ducking out of an East Village comedy show early, the man said. As the train rumbled toward the ...
