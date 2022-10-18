Read full article on original website
Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend
One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
Did you know ‘Nucky’ Johnson was buried in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Fire Rips Through Ocean City, NJ House, Father Saves 3 Children
Quick actions by the homeowner helped save his three children early Tuesday morning when a blazing fire broke out in the family's home in Ocean City. The children's father rescued his three kids, including a baby, and everyone escaped to safety. Ocean City firefighters arrived at the home at 1912...
Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador
Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
Beth, Homeless in Atlantic City, Talks About Life on the Streets
Beth is 38 years-old. She's trained as a graphic designer. She can draw, paint, and even create logos for your business. She doesn't do much graphic designing these days. Most of her time is spent "boosting" - finding money - mostly through stealing and selling goods - so she can buy drugs.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides
So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield NJ Intersection Today
Road work: You're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
10th Case of Rabies Now Confirmed in Atlantic County, NJ, This Year
Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough. According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it...
