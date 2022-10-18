ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ

If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador

Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

