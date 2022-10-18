Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bayonne to hold opening ceremony for Collins Park after Phase II of renovations
Bayonne will hold an opening ceremony for Phase II of the Dennis P. Collins Park renovations on Tuesday, November 1, at 4 p.m., Mayor James Davis has announced. The ceremony will take place at the park at 1st Street and Avenue C. The park is named after Dennis P. Collins, who served four terms as mayor.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Two Towers and Art Walk Near Journal Square
The next vertical expansion in Journal Square’s building boom looks like it will be coming from familiar faces as two major developers have been given the go-ahead to bring almost 1,200 units and a variety of open space to a stretch of Jersey City land near the PATH tracks.
Montclair school board candidates discuss their backgrounds, thoughts on referendum
Three of the four candidates running for seats on the Montclair Board of Education in November took part in a candidate forum on Wednesday, answering questions about why they would be a good fit for the position, their thoughts on the upcoming bond referendum, how they would work to close the achievement gap and more.
Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
Montclair High School gymnastics: Strength on the bars, beam bolsters hope for titles
For the Montclair High School gymnastics team’s members, this is the time of season when they are looking to peak. In the next couple of weeks Montclair will be participating in the North Jersey Gymnastics League Division A Tournament and in the state tournament on Oct. 25 and Nov. 5, respectively.
fox5ny.com
Fire sweeps through 4 homes in NJ
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - An early-morning fire swept through four houses in Essex County, New Jersey, on Wednesday. The fire broke out inside a vacant house on Amherst Street in East Orange just after 4:15 a.m. and then quickly spread to three neighboring homes, authorities said. The adjacent homes were...
Montclair district’s Pupil Services department provides updates on goals and outputs
The Montclair school district’s pupil services department presented an update on its goals Monday, in an effort to show how it is “walking the talk” to support students and staff across the district. Three of the district’s four supervisors of special education talked to the Board of...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
jerseydigs.com
First Phase of Jersey City’s Bayfront Heads Towards Groundbreaking
The initial portion at one of the largest revitalization efforts in the country has final approvals in place as a joint venture will break ground next year on a mixed-income development at Jersey City’s massive Bayfront property. During their October 11 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved the first...
njarts.net
Plainfield riots of ’67 are backdrop for new play presented by Premiere Stages at Kean University
“Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family” is an awfully academic-sounding name for a play that is not actually academic at all. But the title is accurate. Conflicts do abound in this new family drama, which was written by TyLie Shider and directed by Othell J. Miller, and is being presented by Premiere Stages in a tent outside the Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University in Union.
Obituary: Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds
Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds, a longtime resident of Montclair and a onetime postmaster in Jamaica, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was 90. Mrs. Reynolds was born in 1931 in Claremont Park, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, the first child of Maysie Sterling and Samuel Blake. She attended Pedro Plains Primary School.
Spidey’s House: Boxing lessons teach more than just how to work out
Dwayne “DJ” Holman Jr. describes himself as a “true Montclairian.”. The 34-year-old professional boxer grew up in Montclair, attending Watchung School and Buzz Aldrin Middle School (known at the time as Mt. Hebron) and graduating from Montclair High School in 2006. And when he began to train...
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
A new venture blooms from an old family tradition for Montclair resident
In many families, treasured heirlooms or businesses or trades are passed down from generation to generation. For Amy Gofton’s family, it’s floristry, and it’s been handed on for three generations. “I remember the first time I broke the piggy bank was to walk down to my local...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
Montclair’s CFO alleges harassment in lawsuit against township and Stafford
Citing a pattern of “bullying, verbal abuse and threatening behavior” toward her and other female employees holding top government positions, Montclair’s chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, filed a lawsuit this week accusing Township Manager Timothy Stafford of harassment. The suit against Stafford and Montclair Township, brought on...
