Montclair, NJ

PIX11

Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Fire sweeps through 4 homes in NJ

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - An early-morning fire swept through four houses in Essex County, New Jersey, on Wednesday. The fire broke out inside a vacant house on Amherst Street in East Orange just after 4:15 a.m. and then quickly spread to three neighboring homes, authorities said. The adjacent homes were...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
jerseydigs.com

First Phase of Jersey City’s Bayfront Heads Towards Groundbreaking

The initial portion at one of the largest revitalization efforts in the country has final approvals in place as a joint venture will break ground next year on a mixed-income development at Jersey City’s massive Bayfront property. During their October 11 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved the first...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njarts.net

Plainfield riots of ’67 are backdrop for new play presented by Premiere Stages at Kean University

“Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family” is an awfully academic-sounding name for a play that is not actually academic at all. But the title is accurate. Conflicts do abound in this new family drama, which was written by TyLie Shider and directed by Othell J. Miller, and is being presented by Premiere Stages in a tent outside the Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University in Union.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds

Ceyon Adassa (Sterling) Reynolds, a longtime resident of Montclair and a onetime postmaster in Jamaica, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was 90. Mrs. Reynolds was born in 1931 in Claremont Park, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, the first child of Maysie Sterling and Samuel Blake. She attended Pedro Plains Primary School.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

