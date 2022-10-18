ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week

Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction and preview

Alabama vs. Mississippi State will be the 107th meeting in the SEC West series, as Alabama has played Mississippi State more than any other opponent. Alabama has a 14-game winning streak in the series, and won last year 49-9. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 19-1 in his career against MSU,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama NIL collective The Tuscaloosa Connection announces launch

A new Alabama NIL collective has launched. Birmingham-based startup The Alabama Athletes Trust has announced The Tuscaloosa Connection. “The Tuscaloosa Connection, owned by The Alabama Athletes Trust, is designed to help all Alabama athletes under contract with The Tuscaloosa Connection to receive compensation for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL),” Frances Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Tuscaloosa Connection said in a released statement. “For this program to be successful, it will require a monetary commitment by many fans and sponsors who want to continue to support the long-standing Alabama tradition of competitive football.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL

