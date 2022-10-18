A new Alabama NIL collective has launched. Birmingham-based startup The Alabama Athletes Trust has announced The Tuscaloosa Connection. “The Tuscaloosa Connection, owned by The Alabama Athletes Trust, is designed to help all Alabama athletes under contract with The Tuscaloosa Connection to receive compensation for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL),” Frances Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Tuscaloosa Connection said in a released statement. “For this program to be successful, it will require a monetary commitment by many fans and sponsors who want to continue to support the long-standing Alabama tradition of competitive football.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO