Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week
Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction and preview
Alabama vs. Mississippi State will be the 107th meeting in the SEC West series, as Alabama has played Mississippi State more than any other opponent. Alabama has a 14-game winning streak in the series, and won last year 49-9. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 19-1 in his career against MSU,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban details Alabama's response in practice after defeat to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the margin for error for the rest of the season is very low. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee in an instant classic last week, falling 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Alabama can bounce back this week against a faltering, yet tough Mississippi State team this Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama NIL collective The Tuscaloosa Connection announces launch
A new Alabama NIL collective has launched. Birmingham-based startup The Alabama Athletes Trust has announced The Tuscaloosa Connection. “The Tuscaloosa Connection, owned by The Alabama Athletes Trust, is designed to help all Alabama athletes under contract with The Tuscaloosa Connection to receive compensation for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL),” Frances Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Tuscaloosa Connection said in a released statement. “For this program to be successful, it will require a monetary commitment by many fans and sponsors who want to continue to support the long-standing Alabama tradition of competitive football.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel updates Cedric Tillman's status, talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting after Alabama win
Tennessee won the game of the year (to date) on Saturday. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game lifted the Volunteers to a 52-49 win over Alabama and firmly into the national spotlight. Josh Heupel’s team now finds itself ranked 3rd nationally in the...
Comments / 0