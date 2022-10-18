Read full article on original website
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) returns to action following a bye week for a visit to the nation’s No. 2 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes’ defense is one of the nation’s best, surrendering just 9.83 points per game to rank No. 3 in scoring defense. In total defense, Iowa ranks No. 7 nationally, allowing just 264.7 yards per game. Iowa faces its biggest test defensively as Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) boasts the country’s No. 2 total offense, averaging 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes average a nation’s best 48.8 points per game offensively. “We face a big challenge this Saturday...
