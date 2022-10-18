Read full article on original website
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton
“This is not a wussie handbag,” Peter Marino deadpanned about his pitch-black contribution to Louis Vuitton’s latest Artycapucines collection, composed of leather straps, nail heads and medieval-inspired hardware. The American architect was one of six contemporary artists Vuitton conscripted to create a unique version of its Capucines handbag, which will be sold in a limited edition of 200 in Vuitton boutiques worldwide. Each is priced at 8,000 euros.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum Marino said his accessory design, undeniably...
Nilufar Gallery Blends Design with Fashion Inside MODES
Nilufar Gallery has a unique ability to pair some of the most futuristic-looking designs with pieces that are drenched in a sense of nostalgia. From cabinets by Bethan Laura Wood, to vases by Audrey Lange – Nina Yashar and her team have established themselves as the go-to for a very particular aesthetic.
Fear of God Delivers Three New Colorways of The California Slip-On Shoes
Following the silhouette’s first reveal last year, we now have a closer look at three new colorways of Fear of God‘s California Slip-On Shoe that just arrived on HBX. Leading the lineup of backless mules hand-crafted in Italy is the all-white iteration named “Greige,” followed by two brighter orange and yellow-toned colors known as “Coral” and “Canary.”
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
Casablanca's FW22 Eyewear Collection Was Handcrafted in Japan
Casablanca‘s Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection has landed, and there’s a lot to be impressed by. Marking the brand’s first full range of sunglasses, this season’s offering seeks to pay tribute to the brand’s signature maximalism, comprised of oversized acetate silhouettes with unmissable Casablanca detailing. Complete with retro-inspired statement metals, the collection offers six distinct styles, including “The Magazine,” “The Memphis,” “The Pilot,” “The Casino,” “The Laurel” and “The Wing.”
Sportmax RTW Spring 2023
In the span of a couple of seasons, the design studio behind Sportmax has elevated it to a playground for experimentation. This season’s theme hinged on a long debated psychological question: Do shapes have a sound? And what about the opposite?. Scientists say they do, hence the collection’s raver-inspired...
Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Ready Boisterous, Bootleg-Inspired Apparel Collection
Cactus Plant Flea Market and have established a strongly-defined visual language for their apparel collections: big logos, bold colors, boisterous details, baggy cuts and bootleg inspirations. Since their first co-created clothing drop in 2019, they’ve honed in the ethos even further and their latest collection, just revealed on Nike SNKRS is proof of concept for their signature look, spotlighted in a lookbook that stars Dexter Navy and was shot in Egypt.
Weekend Wanderer: Surviving the Haunted Hotel
Well, guys, here I am. I survived the haunted hotel. And I’m like 98 percent sure nothing followed me home. But that two percent sure gives me chills when I jolt awake at two in the morning. Which I’ve done every night since I slept at the haunted hotel....
5 Essential Elements of Southern Casual Style
What do you think of when you hear “Southern style”? While images of heavy silk and velvet draperies and gilt furniture ala “Gone With the Wind” are a cliché, it is true that classic Southern style is luxe and layered, informed by a rich sense of history and tradition. The neo-classical and Greek revival themes of antebellum architecture that abound in stylish cities like Charleston and Savannah do lend a certain level of formality. But there’s a new point of view infusing Southern style with a modern approachability—“Southern Casual” (or “SoCa”, if you really want to get familiar) is lighter, looser, and utterly livable, no matter where in the country you reside. Read on to understand the key themes and how to adapt them into your home.
The Armoury’s Mark Cho Collection Marks a First for Phillips
Mark Cho is no stranger to the world of horology. In fact, as the cofounder of menswear retailer The Armoury and co-owner of the English menswear brand Drake’s, his life is steeped in it. And that extends to his personal life, as demonstrated through his private collection of more than 50 timepieces from iconic brands, including A. Lange & Söhne, Patek Philippe, and H. Moser & Cie, to mention a few. Phillips is offering the pieces to the public in its first online sale dedicated to a single owner’s collection: The Beauty in Everything Single Owner Online Auction. It runs Nov. 30–Dec. 6.
Universal Debuts Newstalgia Collection at High Point Market
Classics come modern with Universal Furniture’s Newstalgia collection, debuting at this fall’s High Point Furniture Market. With updated styles for today that have origins in yesteryear, Newstalgia brings timeless silhouettes up to date with clean architectural elements and fresh finishes. Designed to feel fresh yet familiar, the full...
Vivienne Westwood's New Leather Shoes Demonstrate "WILD BEAUTY"
Vivienne Westwood just dropped two new shoe designs as part of the COMBAT BUCKLE series for Fall/Winter 2022. Aligning with the brand’s roots in punk culture, the new designs are inspired by the overall aesthetics of fetish leatherwear and biker fashion. The new drop consists of the COMBAT BUCKLE BOOTS and COMBAT BUCKLE SHOES, both fitted with track soles for a toughed-up feel, and embellished with metal eyelets and studs.
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Gucci Takes Over Luxury Hotel The Savoy With Luggage Collection
Gucci has taken over the UK’s first-ever luxury hotel, The Savoy. The famous luxury brand is using the Savoy Tea Shop to showcase its latest luggage collection on the ground floor of the famous hotel for the next three months. The installation celebrates Gucci’s contribution to travel luggage and...
Nike MAGs, a DeLorean and A "Jet Suit" Star In Crep Protect's 'Back to the Future' Tribute
October 21 is Back to the Future Day, named as such because it’s a date with great significance in the BTTF series: Marty McFly and Doc Brown arrive in the future on October 21, 2015. Back to the Future has great significance in the sneaker world as well thanks to a special pair of.
Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve
MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late ’70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.
