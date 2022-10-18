Read full article on original website
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
Opening a new business in Tucson during inflation
As inflation continues to impact nearly every aspect of the everyday world, opening a new business can also be added to the list. But some local businesses still plan to open.
True Food Kitchen to open first Tucson location at La Encantada
La Encantada announced it will have the first Tucson location for True Food Kitchen, a restaurant brand focused on healthy dining.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche
Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
AZFamily
Housing investors trying to unload Phoenix-area homes by dropping prices
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?. A West Valley man is battling with Cox communications over old, inactive cables, so On Your Side's Susan Campbell went out for answers. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST. |. USDA says they are aware of several reports...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
City may increase Tucson water rates starting in 2023
City officials are warning the public ahead of time to potentially expect increases in rates for Tucson Water and Environmental and General Services customers.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible
More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
kjzz.org
Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines
A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
thisistucson.com
66 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 20-23 💿🎨🍸
Temperatures in the 80s, packed event schedules ... oh how we love October. 💕. This weekend, check out a Taylor Swift album release party, Halloween celebrations, the second weekend of the Chinese Chorizo Festival, a Malibu Barbie merch truck, a plant sale at Tohono Chul, a birthday bash dedicated to K-pop stars, a giant two-day volunteering event, a "Stranger Things"-themed laser show, lots of opportunities to support local artists ... and MORE.
azbex.com
Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub
Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With Violations
Raw meat was left out for days at a time.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. Progressive restaurants are often looking for ways to enhance their ability to do business with local consumers. This means experimenting with new menu items and bringing new ingredients into the fold. Some of these additions can prove exciting not only for the restaurant owners but customers as well. However, no matter how much excitement there is behind the new products, on occasion there are new food handling requirements that accompany them. Food safety is of critical importance to any restaurant and it is essential to follow the specific guidelines established by local health departments. In Tucson, during an annual inspection, one health food inspector discovered a local restaurant was in violation of 14 infractions, including several associated with the introduction of a new product.
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
