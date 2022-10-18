How many games will the Aggies win in the second half of their schedule?

Texas A&M entered the bye week sitting at 3-3, and 1-2 in The SEC, and after Saturday’s exciting slate of SEC matchups, the Aggies are currently 5th in the SEC West, with six games remaining to further prove that the ship has not sunk, and progress is still being made no matter how many in the media seem to disagree.

From a realistic perspective, The Aggies are looking to finish off the season strong, but are no longer in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance, instead aiming for a respectable bowl game birth with a chance to create some momentum heading into the 2023 season. Here is Texas A&M’s remaining schedule after the bye week:

Oct. 22nd: at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Oct. 29th: Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Nov. 5th: Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Nov. 12th: at Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Nov. 19th: UMass Minutemen

Nov. 26th: LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

At this stage, most major betting sites have Texas A&M finishing the season at 7-5, which is definitely not out of the realm of possibility, yet after their encouraging play on both sides of the ball in their 24-20 loss to Alabama, I personally believe they have a fighters chance in every remaining game this season.

Here at Aggies Wire, our writers will give our predictions on how the rest of the season will pan out for the maroon and white. Enjoy!