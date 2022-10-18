Read full article on original website
Related
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Did you know this famous ‘A Christmas Story’ actor is from NJ?
It’s the official Christmas movie of the season and every year, families all over the country sit in front of their TV to watch 24 hours of “A Christmas Story.”. OK, maybe it’s only a one-time thing but it’s the movie that’s watched by all during the holidays, and what’s not to love about it?
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Russell Crowe Denies Claim He Had An Awful Table Read With Julia Roberts For ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Calling It “Pure Imagination”
“Pure imagination,” wrote Russell Crowe this morning in response to a book excerpt published months ago which had likely just come to the Oscar-winner’s attention. In the excerpt from Scott Meslow’s From Hollywood With Love, which was posted online by Vulture in February, My Best Friend’s Wedding director P.J. Hogan says he originally tried to cast Crowe as the film’s titular best friend opposite soon-to-be-Oscar winner Julia Roberts. But first, said the director, Crowe had to be ok’d by Roberts, who had casting approval. So he allegedly set up a table read.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Daily Mail
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'
If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations. As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.
Kate Middleton’s mom visits ShopRite stores in NJ
Yes, that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, the one married to William, son of the king. So, why was her mother visiting New Jersey ShopRite supermarkets?. To promote her line of party supplies. As part of her tour around the Garden State, she has been to Aberdeen, Hazlet, Middletown...
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States
There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.
Patti LuPone resigns from Actors' Equity, doesn't see herself returning to the stage 'for a long time'
Send in the clowns because Patti LuPone has apparently left the "circus" that she calls Broadway. On Monday morning, the Tony winner tweeted, "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out." In a...
Mike Schank, musician and co-star of the 1999 documentary 'American Movie,' dead at 53
Musician Mike Schank, known best for his role in the 1999 critically acclaimed documentary "American Movie," has died. He was 53. A close friend of Schank's, Jackie Bogenberger, announced his death on Facebook on Thursday. Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, that she met Schank at the Milwaukee Alano Club in Wisconsin while battling her own addictions.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0