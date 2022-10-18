Read full article on original website
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings. At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.
Watertown firefighters train at properties targeted for demolition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vacant properties owned by Samaritan Medical Center are giving the Watertown Fire Department a unique opportunity to train. “We can only do so much in the fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for someone in a fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for somebody in a fire station that you’ve spent your career in,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timmerman.
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
Blast from the Past: 2013 Thompson Park vortex sign
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2013 when a sign was unveiled to mark a local legend in Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch the story by then-reporter Chris Horvatits on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County
TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney. Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries”...
Sheila M. Fitzgerald (Sullivan), of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Sheila M. Fitzgerald (Sullivan) passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on September 8, 1930. Not many know but Sheila, nicknamed Sully, was the first female electrician in the Canadian Royal Navy (H.M.C.S. Scotian). While stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia she met, fell in love and married the love of her life on June 29, 1957.
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Driver facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash on 390
MCSO believes alcohol may have been involved in fatal accident.
Lewis County man arrested on criminal mischief charges in the wake of two separate incidents this week
NEW BREMEN AND CROGHAN- A Lewis County man is accused of criminal mischief in the wake of two separate incidents this week, authorities say. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, of Croghan, NY was arrested Wednesday and Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say he was charged...
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Dain Adom Graham, 35, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dain Adom Graham, 35, of 31 Franklin St., West Carthage died Tuesday, October 18,2022 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital after being stricken suddenly at his residence. Dain was born on August 5,1987 in Carthage, the son of Timothy A. and...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Anna Marie Lowe, 87, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Anna Marie Lowe, 87, passed away peacefully on her birthday with her family by her side at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Wednesday Evening, October 19, 2022, in Watertown, New York. Anna was born on October 19, 1935, in California, to the late Manuel &...
