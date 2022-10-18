Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Group returns with its ideas for changes to Centre Market in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After touring Center Market in July, Smart Growth America officials came back with thirteen new ideas to help the market thrive. The group is a national nonprofit that promotes a healthy lifestyle through creating pedestrian-friendly business layouts, working with small cities to large metropolitan areas.
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WTOV 9
Grow Ohio Valley celebrating 5th annual Harvest Festival
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Grow Ohio Valley is celebrating its 5th annual Harvest Festival, highlighting farmers and food. You can find live music, kid’s games and activities, fall food, and farm produce, a pumpkin patch, local craft beer and much more. It will be located at the Lincoln...
WTOV 9
Businesspeople gather for Jefferson County chamber dinner
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Business owners from across Jefferson County got together Wednesday evening for the chamber of commerce's annual dinner. The year's theme was "capturing the entrepreneurial spirit.”. Small businesses across the county were recognized. Chamber President Kate Sedgmer said this event is important to support businesses and,...
WTOV 9
Fundraiser for Belmont County Cat-Strayshun set
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Cat-Strayshun is conducting a special needs fundraiser on Oct. 28 for kittens that need eye surgery from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall’s Center Court. The event will have items for sale ranging from $1 to $30. All money...
WTOV 9
Brooke students to benefit from Follansbee chamber grants
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce has awarded $1,200 in educational grants to Brooke Middle School and Brooke High School. Teachers, along with students, were able to submit in grant applications to the chamber for projects in their classroom, grants were awards from hydroponic to robotics.
WTOV 9
Belmont County residents to vote on senior services, library issues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two levies on the ballot on Nov. 8 in Belmont County affect many people throughout the area. Senior services and the district library can’t do what they do for the public without the support of the levy funding. “The levy provides half of our...
WTOV 9
Fundraising efforts of Church Women United lauded
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Church Women United gathered with the mayor of Weirton to recognize October as UNICEF month. UNICEF is a worldwide organization that meets the needs for children and third world countries. The funds raised during this time will be distributed to those in need of food,...
WTOV 9
Bridge accidents near Empire put focus on winter driving
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A series of incidents took place on Ohio 7 earlier this morning on the Goose Run Bridge near Empire. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge was slippery due to weather conditions. A single-vehicle crash sent one driver to East Liverpool for non-threatening...
WTOV 9
Reynolds, Yost vying for 6th District House of Delegates seat
Republican incumbent Charlie Reynolds is facing Democrat Reva Yost for the 6th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both have strong ties to the state of West Virginia and Marshall County. Reynolds has served in the House of Delegates since being elected in 2020. "I brought $75,000...
WTOV 9
Men killed in Marietta plane crash remembered by friends
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — Friends of the two men killed in a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, on Tuesday remembered the men as kind and "full of life." The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, killing both people on board -- Timothy Gifford of Orient, Ohio, and Eric Seevers of Parkersburg, West Virginia.
WTOV 9
Amendment 2 topic of Marshall County town hall
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Leaders in Marshall County hosted a town hall Wednesday in an effort to educate voters about decisions they will make when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The event was hosted by the Marshall County Commission and Assessor's Office and addressed the tens of...
WTOV 9
Monroe County man jailed on rape charge
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Cameron, Ohio man has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crime happened in Adams Township late Sunday night and shortly after they executed a search warrant at Tim Ollom's residence. Ollom was thereafter arrested.
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
