Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
oakpark.com
OPRF soccer captains raise funds for Highland Park
What started as a Civics class project for two OPRF students has now raised over $1,700 for Highland Park organizations providing mental health and other services to victims of the Independence Day parade shooting. Soccer captains Charlie Maguire and Jadyn Hsieh-Bailey, passionate about raising awareness of mass shootings and lax gun laws, took the initiative to support victims of gun violence at their recent soccer game.
oakpark.com
mmm… Melissa’s Memorable Meals
Basking in the sun at the American Musical Festival set the scene perfectly to enjoy this solid Barbecue offering. Great bark, smokey flavor, pickles and just a smidgen of sauce made this handheld sandwich the ideal summer meal. Hummus from Petra Falafel, Forest Park:. We could eat this hummus all...
oakpark.com
Babygold Barbecue to host Fire and Wine dinner
Listen up meat and wine-lovers — campfire cooking is set to take on a new meaning at Babygold Barbecue, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn. The restaurant, known for serving approachable barbecue, has partnered up with Ridge Vineyards for a one-night only event designed to showcase exceptional single-vineyard wines and the open fire cooking expertise of Chef John Manion. The much-lauded chef is the Culinary Director at Babygold and Executive Chef/Owner at El Che Bar in Chicago.
oakpark.com
October 22 Garage Sale
9:30AM-3PM Come see great finds from our attic and storage space (just cleared out!). We have collectibles, antiques, housewares, furniture, gadgets and home improvement items, Speedotron and Norman photographic lighting equipment… something for everyone! No early birds. The door will open promptly at 9:30 am. Oak Park. MULTI-FAMILY YARD...
oakpark.com
Chamber of Commerce awards spotlight ‘Titans’ in community
Roughly 150 people gathered at Cheney Mansion Oct. 11 for the Oak Park and River Forest Chamber of Commerce’s Spotlight Soiree. The soiree was the culmination of the chamber’s month-long “Spotlight Celebration” of small business resilience in the community. This year, the chamber opted to celebrate...
oakpark.com
Police patience pays as Harlem standoff ends after 18 hours
The Oak Park Police Department put its commitment to responsible intervention into action last week during an 18-and-a-half-hour standoff with an at-risk individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The incident was resolved last Friday morning without any injuries and the individual was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
oakpark.com
Between a rock and a hard place
Last week, the Cook County Department of Public Health released a new data portal called the Cook County Health Atlas — a searchable online database that provides 100 indicators of health — for over 120 Cook County suburbs. The data on overall life expectancy in those suburbs puts...
oakpark.com
OPRF boys 2nd at WSC Silver cross country meet
Oak Park and River Forest High School senior Nick Parrell made a significant leap in the challenging West Suburban Conference Silver Division boys cross country hierarchy on Oct. 15. In the state’s toughest conference, Parrell finished seventh at the WSC Silver meet after taking 26th in 2021. “My improvement...
oakpark.com
Late tax bills result in higher mortgage payments for some
Cook County’s second installment property tax bills will be about four months late this year. Instead of the typical late-June mail date with an Aug. 1 due date, bills will likely be mailed at some time in November with a due date about 30 days later, at some time in December. The delay is the result of computer compatibility problems between the two county agencies that process tax appeals.
oakpark.com
Do or die for OPRF after falling to Downers North
Things looked good early on for the Oak Park and River Forest High School football team at Downers Grove North on Oct. 14 as Eric Evans scored a touchdown from 1 yard out on the game’s opening possession. But on a chilly and damp night, the Huskies — repeating...
oakpark.com
Fenwick girls sweep tennis sectional on way to state
Last season was special for the Fenwick High School girls tennis team as it finished third in the IHSA Class 1A tournament, gaining the first state trophy in program history. This year’s team has been just as good, and maybe even better, than last year’s. The Friars repeated as Girls Catholic Athletic Conference champions and on Oct. 14-15 made a successful defense of the Class 1A Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional title with a perfect score of 36 — 10 points better than the runner-up and host Trojans.
oakpark.com
Huskies ride 8-game win streak into soccer postseason
Last season, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys soccer team had a terrific postseason run, reaching the IHSA Class 3A Barrington Supersectional before falling 1-0 to Fremd on a late goal. This year, the Huskies (14-3) hope a grueling schedule has prepared them well enough to make...
Comments / 0