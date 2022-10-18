Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Harrisburg native goes from living in affordable housing to building it
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fernandez Realty Group Founder and CEO George Fernandez grew up in Harrisburg in low-income housing. “With a four burner stove and only one burner worked,” he recalled. 20 years later, the shortage of affordable housing remains a problem. “There’s so many people in...
local21news.com
Semi-Annual yard sale helps raise money for families in need in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Operation Wildcat helps local families and students in need in the Mechanicsburg area. Today and Saturday they are holding their Semi-Annual Yard Sale fundraiser. Their yard sales are the only fundraisers they do throughout the year. Here, people can buy books, baby items, toys,...
local21news.com
State of the City address highlights what Harrisburg is doing to improve the city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams is looking towards the future of Harrisburg and some of its key issues that the city is still working to fix. During Thursday's State of the City Address, the mayor and her team highlighted her accomplishments over her first ten months, and what they said is still to come.
local21news.com
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
local21news.com
Explore Schuylkill will start development on county craft beverage trail app
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — Governor Wolf has announced 1.7 million dollars in grants towards the alcohol industry in the Commonwealth. Schuylkill's tourism board was one of the 27 to receive the funding. Explore Schuylkill will receive over $26,000 dollars. They plan to use the money to make an app...
local21news.com
Celebrating 5 millionth tree planted in PA
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 19, The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership hit a major milestone by planting the 5 millionth tree since launching their project in 2018. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation coordinated a mass tree-planting initiative with over 200 organizations four years ago with the goal of planting 10 million trees in Pennsylvania. The partnership reached its midpoint of 5 million today, with an oak tree planted at Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg.
local21news.com
Second annual 'Family Fishing Day' at Italian Lake in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, October 22, the City of Harrisburg will have their Family Fishing Day event at Italian Lake with check-in starting at 9 a.m. This is the second year of this annual event, according to the city. “We want to offer everyone in the city the...
local21news.com
New playground to honor life of 12-year-old Lebanon homicide victim
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lebanon County is memorializing a child who died after being imprisoned and abused for years. "Max's Place" is a new playground at Annville Elementary School, honoring 12-year-old Max Schollenberger who died in September 2020. Officials say the goal is to give kids a chance...
local21news.com
Problems persist at Governor's Square despite repairs being underway
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Even as repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square in Harrisburg, some residents are concerned for their safety, especially as some homes were recently placarded and deemed unfit to live in. The City of Harrisburg said seven properties were placarded. A spokesperson said...
local21news.com
New Veterans Memorial is coming to Central PA
A new Veterans memorial is coming to Hershey, Pennsylvania, and it’s all thanks to one organization that won’t let those who made the ultimate sacrifice be forgotten. The Rocktober Motorcycle Ride took riders all through Hershey and West Chester. This event is raising money for a memorial for...
local21news.com
Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
local21news.com
Latino voters file lawsuit against York County Board of Elections
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Board of Elections is in hot water after being sued by Latino civil rights organizations for allegedly failing to provide Spanish-language materials. The lawsuit, which was brought on by LatinoJustice PRLDEF and Dechert LLP on behalf of CASA, outlines that the...
local21news.com
PHOTOS | Whitaker Center unveils new 'POPnology' exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Celebrating Back to the Future Day, the Whitaker Center of Science and the Arts unveiled their new "POPnology" exhibit on October 21. According to a release, the POPnology exhibit is "an 8,000-square-foot traveling exhibit that includes movie set pieces, artifacts, and replicas of some of pop culture's most iconic sci-fi characters."
local21news.com
Dr. Oz stumps across York County
West York, York County — Twenty days to go until the November election, and the campaign trail is heating up. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz spent the entire day in York County wooing voters. “Are you happy with the way things are going?” asked Dr. Oz to...
local21news.com
AG Shapiro announces arrest of five individuals involved in illegal puppy selling ring
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.
local21news.com
Serial robber terrorizing multiple businesses in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police officers are on the hunt for a dangerous armed robber who has been terrorizing numerous businesses throughout York City. In a video released on Oct. 20 at around 1:41 p.m., York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow expresses the threat that the individual poses to local businesses and communities.
local21news.com
Annual Harrisburg book festival returns
HARRISBURG (WHP) — For the first time since 2019, the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival is back in person, with over 20,000 books for sale. The outdoor tent sale has books ranging from one to three dollars and has a variety of activities, like Children’s Day, author appearances and signings, trivia, and more!
local21news.com
Town hall event offers voters a chance to hear from candidates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Some political candidates are getting the chance to meet with voters and give them a little insight on what they are about. Several Candidates attended a town hall discussion at the Linglestown Fire Department in Susquehanna Township. Some political hopefuls along with one state...
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. crash destroys two cars on Lincoln Highway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crews worked tirelessly to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to Lafayette Fire Company. Officials were dispatched to the accident on October 20 at around 6 a.m. where...
local21news.com
Frog's Hollow Tavern employee injured after stabbing in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — New details have emerged about a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital on Sept. 25, according to Swatara Township Police. Officials have now been able to release more information outlining the incident, revealing that a second victim was injured in the stabbing.
