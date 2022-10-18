Read full article on original website
Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months
Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
Will Oregon go Republican? GOP surge at state level shines a light on what voters want.
What's happening in Oregon echoes around the country, where citizens sick of failed Democratic policies lead to the rise of surprising candidates.
