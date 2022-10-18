Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Crews watching for debris flows as rain helps fight Nakia Creek Fire
While the rain is helping fight the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County it’s also creating the potential for another hazard -- mudslides.
Drivers warned about potential hazards as rain finally returns to Oregon
Portlanders are breathing a collective sigh of relief as rain improves the air quality after an unusually dry and hot start to fall, but a lot of rain following a drought comes with some concerns.
kptv.com
‘Unhealthy’ air advisory issued for Portland area until Friday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An air quality advisory for unhealthy levels of smoke and smog in the Portland metro area has been issued until Friday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Portland-area resident Lori Bourland said she didn’t expect to see so much smog in the air when she...
Air quality advisory extended to Monday, more Oregon counties added
ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.
Rainy weather in Portland’s forecast to help usher out the smoke
Rain and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s are forecast for Portland tomorrow as a weak atmospheric river moves into the area.
kptv.com
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
Nakia Creek Fire latest: All evacuation zones lifted
Emergency management officials in Washington say all evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County have been lifted.
987thebull.com
Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air
SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.
Check in, grab your keys, and settle in for some nightmares. On Monday, Yelp released its list of the Top 25 Haunted Hotels in the U.S. and one of them isn’t far from Portland.
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
kptv.com
Minimal growth reported for Nakia Creek Fire, evacuation levels reduced
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Minimal fire growth was reported overnight for the Nakia Creek Fire. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,869 acres and 12% contained. Officials said the fire is up just 73 acres from Tuesday morning. Firefighters will continue to complete the fire line...
North Portland power repaired after tree fall
Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning for a few hours.
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
First-time homeless person, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of winter under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday October 21, 2022, the first day of rain after what...
