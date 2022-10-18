ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unhealthy’ air advisory issued for Portland area until Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An air quality advisory for unhealthy levels of smoke and smog in the Portland metro area has been issued until Friday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Portland-area resident Lori Bourland said she didn’t expect to see so much smog in the air when she...
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air

SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Minimal growth reported for Nakia Creek Fire, evacuation levels reduced

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Minimal fire growth was reported overnight for the Nakia Creek Fire. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,869 acres and 12% contained. Officials said the fire is up just 73 acres from Tuesday morning. Firefighters will continue to complete the fire line...
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

First-time homeless person, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of winter under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday October 21, 2022, the first day of rain after what...
