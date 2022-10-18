ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products

OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
fox10phoenix.com

National Weather Service predicts a winter with less rain for Arizona

Experts with the meteorological agency say Arizona could see a so-called 'triple-dip La Nina" in the next few months. Similar conditions have only been reported two other times in recorded history, and this time, it comes as the state is dealing with a megadrought. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com

Election 2022: Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) - A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
