Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect sought in Arizona, Las Vegas murders
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Hunter McGuire is the suspect in a murder in Golden Valley. McGuire is also wanted in the murder of a woman in Las Vegas.
fox10phoenix.com
Deputies seek public's help in finding missing Washington woman last seen in California
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Detectives with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for any information on a Port Angeles, Washington woman who was reported missing. Investigators said in August, Jacqueline (Jackie) Cary had traveled to California with a friend who was also from the Port Angeles area.
fox10phoenix.com
Florida man dies on Disney World ride after possible heart attack, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 83-year-old Florida man died on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after likely suffering from a heart attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. On Sept. 25, deputies said the Palm Coast man and his wife were riding on...
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
fox10phoenix.com
Fire officials honor Arizona father who saved his girl's life after she was struck by lightning
12-year-old Ella was playing outside with her father as a storm moved into the Phoenix area. After she was struck by lightnin, Ella's father put his military training to good use, and saved his daughter. On Oct. 20, fire officials are honoring the former marine for what he did. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Florida's ‘shark maternity ward’ may have been forever changed after direct hit by Hurricane Ian
BOSTON - Research from the longest-running study of shark mating behavior in the world is highlighting the importance of protecting a critical habitat for sharks and rays in Florida after the vulnerable location took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian at the end of September. The research, conducted by the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Alleged act of voter intimidation in Arizona reported to Justice Department
A report concerning an alleged voter intimidation incident in Arizona is now with the U.S. Department of Justice. The alleged incident happened on the evening of Oct. 17, at a ballot drop box in Mesa, and the incident is one of a handful of incidents that have popped up in the days ahead of Election Day in November.
fox10phoenix.com
National Weather Service predicts a winter with less rain for Arizona
Experts with the meteorological agency say Arizona could see a so-called 'triple-dip La Nina" in the next few months. Similar conditions have only been reported two other times in recorded history, and this time, it comes as the state is dealing with a megadrought. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Election 2022: Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) - A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
Comments / 0