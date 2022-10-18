ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Letter: Support Verona schools referendum

As a parent of a Sugar Creek Elementary student and a Verona resident, I'm urging community members to support the Verona school district referendum. Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community. When our schools are successful, that means that our community is successful. Every Verona resident benefits from living in a city with a strong public school system.
Letter: Support VASD referendum Nov. 8

Please vote Yes to support the Verona Area School District’s referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8!. This referendum is essential to support students in our VASD schools, by investing in our local workforce of educators, and in services and programs that support our students in their classrooms. As a parent of kids in the district, as a community member, and as president of the PTO at Stoner Prairie, it is clear to me that passing this referendum is essential if we intend to retain gifted and well-trained educators and competitively recruit new teachers and staff.
Girls tennis: How Verona’s Naisha Nagpal closed her state run in the Round of 16

For the second straight year, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, but came one win away from winning a medal. Muskego junior Emily Pan, the seventh seed, defeated 10th-seeded Nagpal 6-0, 6-3 in a third-round match at state on Friday, Oct. 14, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Pan went on to beat second-seeded Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln in a quarterfinal match and finished as the state runner-up. Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen defeated Pan in the championship match 6-0, 6-1.
Volleyball: Verona takes second in Big Eight Conference Tournament

The Verona volleyball team went 3-1 to finish second place in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Janesville Parker High School. Verona sophomore middle hitter Allison Bostley racked up 21 kills and six blocks in four matches. Junior MiKayla Ott had a team-high 16 aces and 21 digs in the tournament. Both junior Reagan McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State verbal commit, and senior Sydney Schultz dished out 40 assists in the tournament.
Letter: Vote for the Democrats On Nov. 8

There’s far too much at stake to stay home on Nov. 8. Our democracy is in trouble, our rights are in danger, and our communities and schools are struggling to make ends meet. The Democrats on the ballot all share a commitment to making progress on these challenges. In...
