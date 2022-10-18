Please vote Yes to support the Verona Area School District’s referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8!. This referendum is essential to support students in our VASD schools, by investing in our local workforce of educators, and in services and programs that support our students in their classrooms. As a parent of kids in the district, as a community member, and as president of the PTO at Stoner Prairie, it is clear to me that passing this referendum is essential if we intend to retain gifted and well-trained educators and competitively recruit new teachers and staff.

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO