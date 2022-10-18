Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Maple Grove Village Hall Fire Investigated as Arson
Maple Grove police are launching an arson investigation after a fire Tuesday night at the historic Maple Grove Village Hall building. Fire crews were called to the building on the 9300 block of Fernbrook Lane North shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the fire started at the back of the building and quickly spread to other areas causing significant damage.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
mprnews.org
Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
kvrr.com
Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death
Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts
Police in Eden Prairie are urging residents to take caution after a string of vehicles being stolen or broken into. Since Sunday, five vehicles in Eden Prairie have been reported stolen, according to a Wednesday alert from the Eden Prairie Police Department. During that same timeframe, 18 thefts from vehicles were reported in the city.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
CBS Minnesota
Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model. "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
ccxmedia.org
Five Juveniles Arrested for Brooklyn Center Vehicle Thefts
Five juveniles stole two vehicles in a short time span in Brooklyn Center causing a chaotic scene and an extensive search Tuesday evening, police said. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers from multiple departments surrounded the neighborhood near apartments on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North. Police eventually made the arrests.
Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arson
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Maple Grove officials are investigating the fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall as an act of arson.The city's fire department says crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke." The fire was under control about an hour later, but the building was damaged. "There's heavy, heavy damage. We'll have to evaluate it in the light of day to see if it's salvageable or not," Maple Grove Fire Department Chief Tim Bush said Tuesday. "Significant amount of fire,...
Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run
A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
CBS Minnesota
No injuries reported after early morning apartment fire in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a Minneapolis apartment building early Thursday morning.The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to the fire at 1000 West Franklin Avenue around 2:36 a.m. Crews discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from a garden-level apartment. Firefighters extinguished the flame, which they say was contained to the apartment from which it originated.Residents of other units in the apartment were able to return after crews cleared the building of smoke.No injuries were reported.
fox9.com
Hopkins PD works to make people feel safer after concerns about crime off Blake Road
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are working to make people feel safer in a busy area in Hopkins after a handful of incidents over the last year. The department also explained to the community how it's honing in on specific violent offenders wanted in the Metro area in hopes of getting them off the streets.
Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning
At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed northbound. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango containing two people from Crystal was approaching Johnson Street at around 4:11 a.m when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.
