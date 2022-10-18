Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
CBS Sports
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since Allen Iverson in 1996
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'
Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
CBS Sports
Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'
Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
CBS Sports
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores versus Kings
Rakell scored his second goal of the season against Los Angeles on Thursday. Rakell managed just four goals in his 19 games with the Penguins last season after coming over at the trade deadline. With a new long-term contract in hand, the 29-year-old Swede has kicked off the campaign with a pair of goals through the opening four contests. Paired with Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line, Rakell should continue to rack up points this year.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures save in Game 1
Pressly earned the save during Game 1 of the ALCS, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out two in the 4-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out Matt Carpenter to get the Astros out of a jam. In the ninth, he needed only 10 pitches to close out Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino. Facing the bottom of the Yankees' order, the 33-year-old Texan delivered 10 straight pitches in the strike zone, showing a clear effort to be aggressive. This marked Pressly's second save in the postseason and his 35th of the year in 39 opportunities. Pressly's reliability toward the end of the season has been impressive -- he has converted 14 consecutive save opportunities.
CBS Sports
Viral James Harden-Marcus Smart opening-night sequence epitomizes exactly why some people hate NBA basketball
The 2022-23 NBA season officially began on Tuesday night with two entertaining games featuring four of the league's most popular franchises. There was plenty for basketball fans to appreciate and analyze following a very long night of programming, but there was one play that caught the eye of fans across the globe for all the wrong reasons.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue
Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star to miss season opener vs. Heat due to left knee management
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will not play in the team's season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night due to left knee management, according to the team. LaVine will likely not make his debut until the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania.
