Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
egcsd.org
School Safety Forum Focuses on Planning, Violence Prevention and Mental Health
The East Greenbush Central School District hosted a virtual School Safety Community Forum on Wednesday evening to provide important information to families about school safety plans, collaboration with law enforcement and ongoing efforts to keep students, staff and visitors safe. Superintendent Jeff Simons led the presentation, which also included school...
egcsd.org
Columbia Announces September Students of the Month
Columbia High School celebrated its September Students of the Month earlier this week. Each student winner was nominated by a teacher or staff member for various categories such as Academics and Citizenship. Congratulations!. Justin Murphy (Grade 9) Nominated by C. Kawczak for Citizenship. Kate Manning. (. Grade 10) Nominated by...
WRGB
Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood
As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
Ballston Spa Holiday Parade date set
The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, December 2, on Milton Avenue.
Gloversville school shooting threat deemed invalid
Working together with city police, the Gloversville Enlarged School District has investigated reports of an alleged school shooting planned for today, October 21, at the high school.
Unity House opens domestic violence services center in Lansingburgh
Additional resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.
albanyproper.com
West Hill is a food desert. This market works to change that.
The people who frequent the West Hill Farmers Market live in the neighborhood, usually just a block or two away. Many of them discovered the small-but-busy market while walking down the street, headed elsewhere. Perhaps they passed by a few times before opting to stop, curious about what it had to offer.
City Church plans grand opening of new forever home
City Church—now located at 445 North Pearl Street—will be hosting its Grand Opening "Housewarming Party" on Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
Albany bike shop joins state historic preservation registry
A local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
Schenectady rivals raise awareness during “PigBowl”
Community football game, "The Pig Bowl" will take place at Union College on Saturday, October 22. Schenectady Police Department will play against the Schenectady County Sheriff's Department in an age-old rivalry.
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old Massachusetts officer recognized for saving woman’s life, dies tragically
A Massachusetts officer that was recognized for saving a woman’s life earlier this year has died. 36-year-old Ryan Kennedy tragically and suddenly passed away on Monday, according to an obituary. According to those who knew him, Kennedy served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 2012...
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
WNYT
SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility
The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
Anderson Center Clinic in Latham plans grand opening
Anderson Center for Autism announced Wednesday that it will debut its additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, November 3, at 3 p.m.
