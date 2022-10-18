ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
egcsd.org

School Safety Forum Focuses on Planning, Violence Prevention and Mental Health

The East Greenbush Central School District hosted a virtual School Safety Community Forum on Wednesday evening to provide important information to families about school safety plans, collaboration with law enforcement and ongoing efforts to keep students, staff and visitors safe. Superintendent Jeff Simons led the presentation, which also included school...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
egcsd.org

Columbia Announces September Students of the Month

Columbia High School celebrated its September Students of the Month earlier this week. Each student winner was nominated by a teacher or staff member for various categories such as Academics and Citizenship. Congratulations!. Justin Murphy (Grade 9) Nominated by C. Kawczak for Citizenship. Kate Manning. (. Grade 10) Nominated by...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WRGB

Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood

As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
ALBANY, NY
albanyproper.com

West Hill is a food desert. This market works to change that.

The people who frequent the West Hill Farmers Market live in the neighborhood, usually just a block or two away. Many of them discovered the small-but-busy market while walking down the street, headed elsewhere. Perhaps they passed by a few times before opting to stop, curious about what it had to offer.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility

The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
AMSTERDAM, NY

