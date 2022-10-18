ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An artist who creates sand sculptures worked to bring some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week. The sculptor, who typically spends his days in a classroom or on the football field, took six hours to build the “Love Myakka” sandcastle. Casey Fabianski is a teacher and coach at Braden River High School and he wanted to find a way to find some beauty in the chaos of Hurricane Ian.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: October 20

Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ringling College exhibit celebrates Newtown history

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art + Design have teamed up to present an exhibition celebrating Newtown history. The art exhibition is called Courage, Dignity, and Determination: The Newtown History Series. It features art created by current Ringling College students about...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Capturing the Orchid Show

CAPTURING THE ORCHID SHOW | Fine art orchid photography. See more of Selby Gardens’ outstanding orchid collection through this link, on our social media, or in the October edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a year, SRQ Magazine captures the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need. Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts. Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from...
BRADENTON, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will keep skies clear for most of the weekend. Winds will stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph which will keep temperatures slightly below average on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 80 at the beach and near 85 well inland.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warming trend for the Suncoast continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been an area of low pressure attached to a frontal boundary to our east promoting midlevel clouds that moved in from the east. That system will continue to lift out to the northeast today, pulling away from the Suncoast. Back to the west, an...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

