Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
After building damaged by Ian, Venice Theatre announces new dates for ‘Kinky Boots’
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the roof was torn off the main building of Venice Theatre, the community gathered to help clear up the mess. Organizers are also working on how to complete the rest of the season of shows. The cast of the show “Kinky Boots” was already in...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Mysuncoast.com
Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An artist who creates sand sculptures worked to bring some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week. The sculptor, who typically spends his days in a classroom or on the football field, took six hours to build the “Love Myakka” sandcastle. Casey Fabianski is a teacher and coach at Braden River High School and he wanted to find a way to find some beauty in the chaos of Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
Mysuncoast.com
Ringling College exhibit celebrates Newtown history
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art + Design have teamed up to present an exhibition celebrating Newtown history. The art exhibition is called Courage, Dignity, and Determination: The Newtown History Series. It features art created by current Ringling College students about...
srqmagazine.com
Capturing the Orchid Show
CAPTURING THE ORCHID SHOW | Fine art orchid photography. See more of Selby Gardens’ outstanding orchid collection through this link, on our social media, or in the October edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a year, SRQ Magazine captures the...
311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023
Koffee, Dirty Heads, Dispatch, Rebelution and Sublime with Rome are on the bill, too.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need. Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts. Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from...
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for October Blues Brunch
Experience the best in blues at the monthly Live Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Join fellow blues and brunch enthusiasts as Mattison’s welcomes the one and only…. Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, on Sunday, October 23, from 11 am – 2 pm. Brunch is served...
srqmagazine.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend
The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
Hurricane Ian impacts force Chalk Festival organizers to downsize, relocate with short notice
Organizers of the Chalk Festival have faced many challenges with the well-attended event over the years.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was Approaching. My House Was Shaking. I Didn’t Know What to Do.
This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach a trained mental health counselor. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day. I have been living in Englewood for a year and half now,...
Mysuncoast.com
Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will keep skies clear for most of the weekend. Winds will stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph which will keep temperatures slightly below average on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 80 at the beach and near 85 well inland.
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta developer working in 190 build-to-rent units in Manatee County
An Atlanta real estate developer has bought 20 acres of land in Bradenton and plans to construct 186 built-to-rent townhouses on the site. RangeWater Real Estate, which declined to disclose the cost of the project, is expecting to begin work later this fall, with the first residents moving in October 2023.
Mysuncoast.com
Warming trend for the Suncoast continues into the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been an area of low pressure attached to a frontal boundary to our east promoting midlevel clouds that moved in from the east. That system will continue to lift out to the northeast today, pulling away from the Suncoast. Back to the west, an...
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
Comments / 0