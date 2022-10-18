ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

How Fresno County’s DA will prosecute fentanyl dealers moving forward

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GK25_0idt0ijW00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities announced Tuesday that the first charge of suspicion of murder has been filed in a fentanyl-related overdose in Fresno County.

During the press conference, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp announced that 21-year-old Cassidy Gonzalez has been charged with four felony counts, including suspicion of murder, possession of fentanyl for sale, and sales of fentanyl.

Investigators said they believe Gonzalez provided the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that caused 41-year-old Jade Dreith’s overdose death earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLmSA_0idt0ijW00
Booking photo of Alejandro Valverde-Nuno provided by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said 35-year-old Alejandro Valverde-Nuno has been charged with accessory after the fact, possession of fentanyl for sale, and sales of fentanyl.

Smittcamp said her office will continue to bring murder charges against those who are arrested in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Fresno County.

“If we find you and we catch you, I promise you this is the first, and it’s not going be the last case we prosecute for murder in Fresno County. You are killing people, you are killing families, you are destroying lives,” Smittcamp said during the press conference.

The district attorney also called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to crack down on fentanyl through legislation as the deadly drug continues to spread throughout the state.

She said the ongoing fentanyl crisis has claimed more lives of young people in this country than gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM1bT_0idt0ijW00
Photo of Jade Dreith provided by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

“This is murder without using a weapon, this is murder without using a firearm, the weapon is fentanyl,” said Smittcamp.

The Dreith family stood on stage alongside Smittcamp and a picture of Jade during the press conference.

“My sister didn’t deserve to die, and that’s why it’s important to me. She was an amazing person with more friends and people who loved her than I could count,” said Sage Dreith, Jade’s sister.

Sage explained that her sister had bought a pain pill to help her with her back pain, but she had no idea that it was laced with fentanyl.

Smittcamp said the highly addictive and potentially deadly drug is destroying the lives of families across the country.

“The pure use of fentanyl use can kill someone the first time, the fifth time, the 10 th time they use it,” Smittcamp said. “With fentanyl, it is so powerful, it grabs ahold of people’s souls immediately. They want it, they crave it, they need it.”

Gonzalez and Valverde-Nuno were arrested on October 13 and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Both are expected to be arraigned in court on November 1.

If convicted, Gonzalez could face 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘Discipline is pending’ after man run over by Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer could be disciplined after running over a homeless man. Months after the incident, police are now providing an update on the investigation, calling it an accident and saying the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit found the officer at fault. One eyewitness says she heard brakes squealing from her […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head

FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced after throwing shovel during Fresno chase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in state prison for throwing a shovel at a detective during a high-speed chase, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials said 28-year-old Antonio Jesus Palomino of Fresno was sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County DA speaks on fentanyl murder charge

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office files its first fentanyl-related murder charge. It comes amid rising overdose deaths locally and nationwide. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp joined CBS47 to discuss the dangers of fentanyl, and the consequences drug dealers could face if caught.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.

A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
PARLIER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
CUTLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Advance Peace’ Fresno receives funding to reduce gun violence

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council voted unanimously in support of funding community organizations including the gun violence intervention program “advance peace”. The group will receive $375,000 for the first year which is about a third of the federal funds allocated to these community groups. After much back and forth regarding the trustworthiness […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.  Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s,  was shot through a bedroom […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy