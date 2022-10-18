Read full article on original website
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Apologizes for Anti-Semitic ‘Death Con’ Comments: ‘I Caused Hurt and Confusion’
"Im sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through," the rapper said
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Danny Masterson Defense Attorney Keeps Clashing With Accuser, Judge Steps In: ‘Bring Down Your Tone’
The witness known as JB was excused after three days of graphic, emotional testimony
Paul Haggis Accuser Testifies: ‘Agitated’ Filmmaker ‘Slobbered’ In Aggressive, Unwanted Kiss Before Attack
Haleigh Breest took the stand in the first live testimony against the "Crash" filmmaker since allegations surfaced in 2017
Newsmax Bans Lara Logan, Condemns Ex-Reporter’s Remarks ‘In the Strongest Terms’ After Her ‘Reprehensible’ Q-Anon Rant
We have no plans to interview her again," the right-leaning network said on Thursday
Rejected Harvey Weinstein Jurors Call #MeToo Movement ‘Pointless and Fraudulent,’ Are ‘Skeptical’ Without DNA
A handful of potential jurors up for service in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein were rejected Thursday after writing, speaking out loud and doubling-down on their lack of trust in what has come to be known as the #MeToo movement. None of the small group of people who openly...
Danny Masterson Juror Excused Over ‘Concerns’ After Accuser’s Harrowing Testimony
One of seven alternates was seated and testimony resumed
Harvey Weinstein Jury of 9 Men, 3 Women Chosen for Los Angeles Rape Trial
One rejected juror said he thought the #MeToo movement was "pointless and fraudulent"
