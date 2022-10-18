PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt dominated yet again in ACC Play, with a sweep over Notre Dame on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers’ (19-2 overall, 9-0 ACC) win over the Fighting Irish (9-10 overall, 4-5 ACC) is the 12th straight overall and is the third straight in the series. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Dalton said that the Panthers prepared well and that the sweep was a result of their hard work this entire week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO