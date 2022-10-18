Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Demolishes Notre Dame in another ACC Sweep at Home
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt dominated yet again in ACC Play, with a sweep over Notre Dame on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers’ (19-2 overall, 9-0 ACC) win over the Fighting Irish (9-10 overall, 4-5 ACC) is the 12th straight overall and is the third straight in the series. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Dalton said that the Panthers prepared well and that the sweep was a result of their hard work this entire week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Keystone Oaks Takes Control of Century Conference with 35-21 Win over Washington
DORMONT, Pa. — Keystone Oaks has put themselves in the drivers seat in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a 35-21 over Washington on Friday night at Dormont Memorial Stadium. Keystone Oaks (7-2) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a win over Brentwood on the road next Friday night. Washington (6-3) has already clinched a playoff spot. The Prexies game against McGuffey next Friday night will decide where Washington is seeded in the playoffs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gateway Beats Norwin 42-10 to Secure Playoff Spot
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Gateway Gators have officially clinched a playoff spot with a win on Senior Night. They rolled over Norwin by the score of 42-10. Coming into the game Gateway (6-2) was heavily favored over the Norwin Knights (1-7) and for good reason. Gateway scored early and often which resulted in the “Mercy” Rule going into effect for the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 21
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western PA Bruins Tip-Off Returning to DLCC in 2023
Every spring, the Western PA Bruins Tip-Off brings joy, economic growth, and a diverse group of young women’s basketball stars to the Pittsburgh area. With more than 280 teams competing in last year’s event and more on the way this year, the Western PA Bruins Tip Off will be mightier than ever when it takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on April 14-16, 2023.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Peters Alum Logan Pfeuffer Using Past Experiences as Fuel at Grove City
When Logan Pfeuffer was named the starting quarterback his sophomore year at Peters Township, he led a program that was just two years removed from a 3-7 record to a team that would become a formidable opponent in the WPIAL 5A classification for years. The 6-foot-2 Pfeuffer was at the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Meets with Forward Prospect Ladji Dembele
On Wednesday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with 2023 forward Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-9 forward out of St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey. He also competes for the NY Renaissance. Pitt has had its eyes on Dembele for a while now, having offered him a scholarship...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers Talented 2024 Mississippi QB Anthony Maddox Jr.
The Pitt football program has no doubt expanded their recruiting territory over the last few years, especially trying to have some success down South. The talent-rich state of Texas is a place the Panthers have been able to land a few commitments from and this year, they had success in Tennessee with 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa Dominates Chartiers Valley, 61-7
COLLIER TWP., Pa. — While James Franklin may have been in attendance to view Chartiers Valley star and Penn State commit Lamont Payne, he may as well have been getting a scouting edge on the host of talented athletes on the undefeated Aliquippa football team. Behind three touchdowns from...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt 2024 4-Star Commit DT Jahsear Whittington Attending Penn State Whiteout Game
Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday vs. Minnesota will attract hundreds of national, highly ranked recruits. The guest list will also include a player currently committed to Pitt. Philadelphia 2024 4-star defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington announced on Twitter that he’ll be at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. Since giving...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Allderdice Advances to City League Championship With Penalty-Marred 14-6 Win
PITTSBURGH — One week after the Allderdice Dragons prevailed over USO 21-20, Dice did it again in the City League Semifinals thanks to an interception by Jaiyson Lewis with 90 seconds to go, part of a dominant defensive performance that held the USO Eagles’ offense scoreless. Allderdice’s first...
Two Charges Against Pitt G Dior Johnson Upheld at Preliminary Hearing
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson had four of six charges against him dismissed at his preliminary hearing.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 36 – Cam Saddler, Mid-Season Predictions, & Road Trip Prep
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 9:30 – Bye Week Recap. We break down our favorite games from the eventful bye weekend. Mostly, we just revel in Penn State’s embarrassment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted
Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
wtae.com
Trinity High School senior night still on despite football team having no opponent
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
Native Haitian, Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre gives back to homeland through NIL
The smiles on the Pitt football players after they won the ACC championship a year ago were born of hard work and the satisfaction of a job well done. Some time after this season — regardless of whether Pitt is able to bring home another ACC trophy — senior defensive end Deslin Alexandre hopes to wear a similar facial expression after another period of diligence and sacrifice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspended Pitt basketball player accused of assaulting woman to stand trial on 2 counts
A highly touted Pitt basketball player will go to trial on two counts — strangulation and simple assault — after three other counts against him were thrown out. Dior Johnson, 18, of Oakland, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas on Thursday. He testified briefly to authenticate a video from the day of the alleged assault.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
matadornetwork.com
You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park
Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
