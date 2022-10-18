ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Demolishes Notre Dame in another ACC Sweep at Home

PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt dominated yet again in ACC Play, with a sweep over Notre Dame on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers’ (19-2 overall, 9-0 ACC) win over the Fighting Irish (9-10 overall, 4-5 ACC) is the 12th straight overall and is the third straight in the series. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Dalton said that the Panthers prepared well and that the sweep was a result of their hard work this entire week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Keystone Oaks Takes Control of Century Conference with 35-21 Win over Washington

DORMONT, Pa. — Keystone Oaks has put themselves in the drivers seat in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a 35-21 over Washington on Friday night at Dormont Memorial Stadium. Keystone Oaks (7-2) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a win over Brentwood on the road next Friday night. Washington (6-3) has already clinched a playoff spot. The Prexies game against McGuffey next Friday night will decide where Washington is seeded in the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gateway Beats Norwin 42-10 to Secure Playoff Spot

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Gateway Gators have officially clinched a playoff spot with a win on Senior Night. They rolled over Norwin by the score of 42-10. Coming into the game Gateway (6-2) was heavily favored over the Norwin Knights (1-7) and for good reason. Gateway scored early and often which resulted in the “Mercy” Rule going into effect for the second half.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 21

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western PA Bruins Tip-Off Returning to DLCC in 2023

Every spring, the Western PA Bruins Tip-Off brings joy, economic growth, and a diverse group of young women’s basketball stars to the Pittsburgh area. With more than 280 teams competing in last year’s event and more on the way this year, the Western PA Bruins Tip Off will be mightier than ever when it takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on April 14-16, 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Meets with Forward Prospect Ladji Dembele

On Wednesday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with 2023 forward Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-9 forward out of St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey. He also competes for the NY Renaissance. Pitt has had its eyes on Dembele for a while now, having offered him a scholarship...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers Talented 2024 Mississippi QB Anthony Maddox Jr.

The Pitt football program has no doubt expanded their recruiting territory over the last few years, especially trying to have some success down South. The talent-rich state of Texas is a place the Panthers have been able to land a few commitments from and this year, they had success in Tennessee with 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Aliquippa Dominates Chartiers Valley, 61-7

COLLIER TWP., Pa. — While James Franklin may have been in attendance to view Chartiers Valley star and Penn State commit Lamont Payne, he may as well have been getting a scouting edge on the host of talented athletes on the undefeated Aliquippa football team. Behind three touchdowns from...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted

Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Native Haitian, Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre gives back to homeland through NIL

The smiles on the Pitt football players after they won the ACC championship a year ago were born of hard work and the satisfaction of a job well done. Some time after this season — regardless of whether Pitt is able to bring home another ACC trophy — senior defensive end Deslin Alexandre hopes to wear a similar facial expression after another period of diligence and sacrifice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Suspended Pitt basketball player accused of assaulting woman to stand trial on 2 counts

A highly touted Pitt basketball player will go to trial on two counts — strangulation and simple assault — after three other counts against him were thrown out. Dior Johnson, 18, of Oakland, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas on Thursday. He testified briefly to authenticate a video from the day of the alleged assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23

There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park

Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA

