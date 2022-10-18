Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R, Corning) renewed his calls for an immediate investigation into allegations that Gov. Kathy Hochul participated in a pay-to-play scheme involving a $637 million taxpayer-funded payout to one of her top campaign donors. Palmesano was among the members of the Assembly Minority Conference’s Ways and Means Committee who originally called for an investigation into the potential quid pro quo of this scheme involving the purchase of overpriced COVID test kits when it was first reported more than three months ago.

