Old Dominion Announces 2023 ‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour

Old Dominion did another one of their pop-up shows on Monday night in Nashville. This one was at Whiskey Jam at Loser’s Bar. The band and the bar have had a long relationship and it was a special night for everyone as the last outdoor show at the bar for the year. Check out video of the band announcing that set below.

In the video, they teased that, “We’ve got some big announcements to make her tonight.” And now, we know what Old Dominion had on their mind. They had so much fun with that Whiskey Jam lineup, they’re taking music of the same lineup on the road for the “No Bad Vibes” tour. Frank Ray joins for all dates in North America. Kassi Ashton is on the United States dates. So is Greylan James. Shawn Austin is on the Canadian dates.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want to make people feel happy,” said Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey in a statement. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down at that point in time. Just come out and hang out with us, and escape for a couple of hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

“No Bad Vibes” is a line from the hit track from their latest album titled No Hard Feelings. Tickets for the “No Bad Vibes” tour go on sale on Friday. But if you subscribe to Old Dominion’s newsletter, you’ll get a presale code before then.

“No Bad Vibes” Tour Takes Old Dominion Across the U.S. and Canada

The tour kicks off in Evansville, Ind. on January 19 at the Ford Center. The run heavily focuses on the Midwest. They’ll hit Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota along the way, while frequently crisscrossing the border.

The run takes the, through June and there are very few Southern stops along the way. They’ll have two dates at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Fla. on March 31 and April 1. They’ll also visit Savannah, Ga. on May 4 and Jacksonville, Fla. on May 5.

There are a lot of Canadian dates on this run. Ottawa, Toronto, London, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Regina are all there. They’ll wrap it with two huge nights at Red Rocks in Colorado on May 27 & 28 and a date in Stateline, Nevada on June 30. There are a couple of 2022 dates left on the calendar. They head to Hollywood, Fla. on November 2 and they play the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 8. Check out everything on Old Dominion’s calendar and get ticket information for each stop at their website.